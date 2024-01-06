Generally fair weather in Cebu in the next five days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu will experience generally fair weather in the next five days, according to the latest forecast of Pagasa-Mactan.

It will be sunny to partly cloudy days with a 50 percent chance of passing rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said there will be no low-pressure area and tropical cyclone expected in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) for the forecast period.

During this forecast period, temperatures are expected to range between 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

However, residents of Cebu should brace for hotter temperatures in the next two days, as the heat index is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the wind speed and coastal water conditions are forecasted to be 20 to 40 kilometers per hour, resulting in slight to moderate seas.

Fortunately, no gale warning is expected as the weather permits all forms of travel.

