8,110 runners to join Cebu Marathon 2024 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 8,110 runners will swarm the streets of Cebu City for the Cebu Marathon 2024 scheduled on January 14, that will start and finish at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The total number of runners was revealed to CDN Digital by John Pages of the Cebu Executive Runners Club’s (CERC). Pages is also the chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

According to Pages, the total number of runners was slightly fewer than last year’s 8,362 participants.

One of the major changes in the 2024 edition of one of Cebu’s biggest footraces was its distances.

In the last edition of the race, the distances offered were 5K, 10K, and 21K. In the 2024 edition, CERC decided to change it to 6K, 12K, and 24K.

Most of the runners testing their mettle on January 14 will join the grueling 42-kilometer full marathon. A total of 1,953 runners have registered for the 42k marathon that will traverse the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

For the second time, the 8.9-kilometer CCLEX serves as the centerpiece of the running event as it gives marathoners an opportunity to run on the longest bridge in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the 24k distance which will also traverse the CCLEX attracted 3,795 runners, while 1,646 are in the 12k, and 716 are in the 6k.

The gun start for the 42k is at 12:30 a.m, followed by the 24k at 2:30 a.m. The 12k will kick off at 4:30 a.m, while the 6k is at 5 a.m.

On the other hand, the race expo opens on January 11 at the SM Seaside City Cebu. It’s also the official venue for the race kit claiming.

