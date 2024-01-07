Gwen asks Cebu City to allow fast food chains’ booths inside CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan draws near, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia hopes that the Cebu City government will allow vendors inside the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC).

This aims to ‘facilitate public convenience’ for those who will be witnessing the event on January 14, Sunday.

Gwen meets with HRRACI, fast food chains execs

In a report by Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, Garcia said this during a coordination meeting with officials from the Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) and representatives from three fast food chains in the Philippines.

Should the Cebu City Hall allow this, the fast food chains will be the supplier of the meals of over 1,500 personnel composed of the members of Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, and the Police Regional Office-7, Cebu Provincial Police Office, and Cebu City Police Office.

400 personnel and support staff

According to the Capitol, 1,100 uniformed personnel will be deployed along the street dancing route which will start from the Capitol to the CCSC. Meanwhile, at least 400 personnel will serve as ‘primary and support staff’ during the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

These personnel will be deployed to ensure the success of the Capitol-led program.

Gwen: This is for spectators’ convenience

Moreover, the Capitol said that Garcia would like the fast food chains as well as the HRACCI to set up booths inside the venue so it would be convenient for the spectators and performers to buy food, and for the tourists to book an accommodation easily.

“I was hoping that we could offer this bisan na lang makatabang-tabang sa atong mga hotels or even food kay affordable man kaayo na inyung mga baligya,” Garcia said.

(I was hoping that we could offer this so that we can help our hotels or even food (chains) because what they sell are very affordable.)

Mayor’s decision awaited

During the meeting, Garcia had a phone conversation with Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to ask for the ‘final word’ from the city hall, according to the Capitol.

CDN Digital already reached out to Mayor Michael Rama and Vice Mayor Garcia regarding the decision of Cebu City with this matter. However, both officials have not yet given their reaction or decision as of writing.

