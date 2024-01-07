Mechanical Engineers B-Maxbond wraps up Buildrite Cup elimination undefeated 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mechanical Engineers B-Maxbond finished the elimination round of the Architects & Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2023 undefeated.

This was after they routed the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Cebu-Sinclair, 90-60, in the league’s resumption after its holiday break last Saturday, January 6, at the CPA gymnasium.

The Mechanical Engineers B-Maxbond which already qualified for the quarterfinals wrapped up their elimination round campaign with a 5-0 (win-loss) slate in Bracket A, while inflicting the architects’ fourth loss in five games.

Kyle Esbra erupted for 21 points with five assists, three steals, and two rebounds.

Eric Pummer and Adzlan Ganih chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Alfred Calumba added 11 markers and Chris Giango with 10 points.

Socrates Nagel spoiled his double-double outing of 33 points and 15 rebounds for the Architects. Jomar Watin had 11 points for the losing squad.

Meanwhile, the Computer Engineers-Tofil defeated the Industrial Engineers/Sapal, 60-50, in the other Bracket A game on Saturday evening.

Allan Alibangbang scored 16 points, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist for the winning squad. Patrick Paran had 11 markers and eight boards, while John Gayotin added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Brennon Gothong scored 12 points, while Levi Sinson and Dan Ramos each had 11 markers for Industrial Engineers/Sapal.

The win improved Computer Engineers-Tofil’s record to 4-1 (win-loss) in Bracket A’s standings, giving them a slot for the quarterfinals.

The Industrial Engineers/Sapal dropped to a 3-2 card after their loss, but they are still advancing to the quarterfinals.

In Bracket B, the Civil Engineers 5-Confix stretched their immaculate record to four wins after escaping a 62-58 victory against the Civil Engineers 4-Rubberstop.

Mon Dico unloaded an impressive double-double game of 21 points and 23 rebounds. His teammate James Cabardo chipped in 14 markers.

Cris Alger Sorono had 24 points and eight boards as the Civil Engineers 4-Rubberstop suffered its third loss in four games.

