Woman nabbed for trying to snatch smartphone from 11-year-old girl
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 31-year-old woman landed in jail after she was caught trying to steal a smartphone from a Grade 6 student in Brgy. Mabolo here on Sunday, January 7.
Police in Mabolo confirmed that barangay tanods (village peacekeepers) turned over to their custody a woman whom they accused of attempting to cart off a smartphone from a female passerby along Pope John Paul II Avenue.
READ: Noted female snatcher, drug personality arrested in Cebu City
Woman snatched smartphone
The crime happened past 3 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect was identified as Michelle Dilla.
Based on initial reports, the tanods on duty saw Dilla snatch a rose gold-colored smartphone from the 11-year-old victim in front of a supermarket in the area.
READ: Motorcyclist shot dead by snatcher in Cavite
Suspect caught, smartphone recovered
Fortunately, they caught up with Dilla.
Enforcers recovered the phone, worth P8,000, from the suspect.
RELATED STORIES
Woman nabbed for stealing bottles of expensive liquor in Minglanilla mall
Thief arrested after being trapped inside pawnshop in Cebu City for hours
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.