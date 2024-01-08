Woman nabbed for trying to snatch smartphone from 11-year-old girl

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | January 08,2024 - 12:24 PM

Woman nabbed for trying to snatch smartphone from 11-year-old girl. In photo is the suspect caught by barangay tanods.

Barangay tanods (village peacekeepers) arrested a 31-year-old woman in front of a supermarket along Pope John Paul II Avenue for allegedly trying to steal a smartphone from an 11-year-old female passerby on Sunday afternoon, January 7. | via Paul Lauro Photo courtesy of Mabolo Public Information Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 31-year-old woman landed in jail after she was caught trying to steal a smartphone from a Grade 6 student in Brgy. Mabolo here on Sunday, January 7.

Police in Mabolo confirmed that barangay tanods (village peacekeepers) turned over to their custody a woman whom they accused of attempting to cart off a smartphone from a female passerby along Pope John Paul II Avenue.

Woman snatched smartphone

The crime happened past 3 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect was identified as Michelle Dilla.

Based on initial reports, the tanods on duty saw Dilla snatch a rose gold-colored smartphone from the 11-year-old victim in front of a supermarket in the area.

Suspect caught, smartphone recovered

Fortunately, they caught up with Dilla.

Enforcers recovered the phone, worth P8,000, from the suspect.

