Avila-Lim duo rules SUGBU doubles kegfest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) started off 2024 with a one-of-a-kind bowling tournament last Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Instead of having the usual singles event, SUGBU headed by its president Edgar Alqueza spiced up their regular tournament with a twist— a doubles event.

After the dust has settled, the tandem of Joma Avila and Clyde Lim emerged as champions after scoring a total of 1,631 pinfalls after a four game series.

They scored as many as 417 pinfalls in the opening game which served as the tandem’s best outing in the tournament.

Lemuel Paquibut and Ted Convocar grabbed the No. 2 spot with their 1,488 total pinfalls. Their best shot was during the fourth and final round where they knocked 396 pins down.

Rey Velarde and Roger Asumbrado rounded off the top three pairs of the tournament with a total of 1,487 pinfalls.

Meanwhile, Robert Sarvida and Rene Ceniza settled for fourth place with 1,471 pinfalls, while Uwe Schulze and Cedric Luckenwald landed at fifth place with 1,462 pinfalls.

Besides the doubles tournament, SUGBU also ranked the top qualifiers for their “Bowler of the Month” tournament based on the top average pinfalls per player.

Lim topped the qualifying round with 211.50 pinfalls, followed by Velarde with 202.25, Paquibut with 201.25 pinfalls, and Avila with 196.25 pinfalls.

