Cebu Daily Newscast: Woman nabbed for trying to snatch smartphone from 11-year-old girl

By: CDN Digital January 08,2024 - 07:14 PM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Woman nabbed for trying to snatch smartphone from 11-year-old girl

Woman nabbed for trying to snatch smartphone from 11-year-old girl. In photo is the suspect caught by barangay tanods. Woman nabbed for trying to snatch smartphone from 11-year-old girl. In photo is the suspect caught by barangay tanods.

Barangay tanods (village peacekeepers) arrested a 31-year-old woman in front of a supermarket along Pope John Paul II Avenue for allegedly trying to steal a smartphone from an 11-year-old female passerby on Sunday afternoon, January 7. | via Paul Lauro Photo courtesy of Mabolo Public Information Office

A 31-year-old woman landed in jail after she was caught trying to steal a smartphone from a Grade 6 student in Brgy. Mabolo here on Sunday, January 7.

Police in Mabolo confirmed that barangay tanods (village peacekeepers) turned over to their custody a woman whom they accused of attempting to cart off a smartphone from a female passerby along Pope John Paul II Avenue.

The crime happened past 3 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect was identified as Michelle Dilla.

CCTO: Motorists can again do a left turn along part of Ban-Tal area

Starting January 8, Monday, motorists can again be allowed to turn left on certain areas along the Banilad-Talamban (Ban-Tal) area which was then prohibited starting last December 2023.

This is after the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) removed the ‘no left turn’ signages installed in the area, particularly in Governor Cuenco Avenue (Banilad corridor from Tesda flyover to the Foodland flyover).

First moon lander in five decades launches to space

A robotic lander built by a private company was bound for the moon on Monday in an attempt to make the first U.S. lunar soft landing in half a century, after launching to space aboard a new Vulcan rocket debuted by a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Space robotics firm Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander launched toward space at 2:18 a.m. EST from Cape Canaveral, Florida on the first flight of Vulcan, a powerful rocket that had been under development for a decade by the Boeing-Lockheed venture United Launch Alliance (ULA).

Lakers beat Clippers to arrest NBA skid

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game NBA losing streak on Sunday, clawing out a 106-103 victory in a cross-town tussle with the LA Clippers — one of the hottest teams in the league.

LeBron James scored 25 points, Anthony Davis added 22 and 10 rebounds and the Lakers got a big lift from their reserves, including 13 points from D’Angelo Russell.

RELATED STORIES

Noted female snatcher, drug personality arrested in Cebu City

Thief arrested after being trapped inside pawnshop in Cebu City for hours

Revenge! Victim takes phone snatcher’s motorcycle in Las Piñas

Woman from Cebu City nabbed in Mandaue for selling ‘fake’ gov’t IDs, driver’s license

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Mabolo, smartphone, snatcher, woman
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.