Cebu Daily Newscast: Woman nabbed for trying to snatch smartphone from 11-year-old girl
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Woman nabbed for trying to snatch smartphone from 11-year-old girl
A 31-year-old woman landed in jail after she was caught trying to steal a smartphone from a Grade 6 student in Brgy. Mabolo here on Sunday, January 7.
Police in Mabolo confirmed that barangay tanods (village peacekeepers) turned over to their custody a woman whom they accused of attempting to cart off a smartphone from a female passerby along Pope John Paul II Avenue.
The crime happened past 3 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect was identified as Michelle Dilla.
CCTO: Motorists can again do a left turn along part of Ban-Tal area
Starting January 8, Monday, motorists can again be allowed to turn left on certain areas along the Banilad-Talamban (Ban-Tal) area which was then prohibited starting last December 2023.
This is after the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) removed the ‘no left turn’ signages installed in the area, particularly in Governor Cuenco Avenue (Banilad corridor from Tesda flyover to the Foodland flyover).
First moon lander in five decades launches to space
A robotic lander built by a private company was bound for the moon on Monday in an attempt to make the first U.S. lunar soft landing in half a century, after launching to space aboard a new Vulcan rocket debuted by a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
Space robotics firm Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander launched toward space at 2:18 a.m. EST from Cape Canaveral, Florida on the first flight of Vulcan, a powerful rocket that had been under development for a decade by the Boeing-Lockheed venture United Launch Alliance (ULA).
Lakers beat Clippers to arrest NBA skid
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game NBA losing streak on Sunday, clawing out a 106-103 victory in a cross-town tussle with the LA Clippers — one of the hottest teams in the league.
LeBron James scored 25 points, Anthony Davis added 22 and 10 rebounds and the Lakers got a big lift from their reserves, including 13 points from D’Angelo Russell.
