Revenge! Victim takes phone snatcher’s motorcycle in Las Piñas

MANILA, Philippines — A victim of a phone snatcher certainly knows how to get revenge by taking the motorcycle of the thief who also took his prized possession in Las Piñas City.

The hilarious – albeit somewhat dangerous – retribution earned Mark Russel Zapata some cheers on social media.

Las Piñas police chief Col. Jaime Santos said Zapata voluntarily surrendered the motorcycle that belonged to the suspect who snatched his P10,000-worth mobile phone.

“Napakapambihirang kaso po nito dahil ito po ay nangyayari lamang sa (This is a very rare case because it only happens on) TikTok,” Santos said in a video-recorded message while trying to hold back his laughter. The video was posted on Facebook over the weekend.

“Kaya nandito po siya ngayon, nagrereklamo po siya dahil ‘yung cellphone niya, tinakbo ng snatcher; siya naman ‘yung motor ng snatcher tinakbo niya din po,” he said of the victim which he presented in the video.

(That’s why he’s here now, he’s complaining because the snatcher ran away with his cell phone; he then also ran away with the snatcher’s motorcycle.)

According to the Las Piñas City police chief, Zapata managed to seize the mugger’s motorcycle keys and an identification card which the victim believed to belong to the suspect.

“Noong naagaw po ang cellphone niya, tumakbo po ‘yung snatcher, at naagaw naman niya ‘yung susi at tinakbo naman niya ‘yung motor ng snatcher.”

(When his cellphone was stolen, the snatcher ran away; meanwhile, he was able to grab the key and took the snatcher’s motorcycle.)

“Naiwan po ‘yung ID ng pinaghihinalaan niyang nangi-snatch,” Santos continued, adding that the alleged suspect is from Bacoor City in Cavite province.

(The ID of the person he suspected of snatching his phone was left behind.)

Santos’ message posted on Facebook has so far gathered 5.5 million views and 66,000 reactions, with one netizen even commenting:

“Ang kulit, abonado pa ‘yung snatcher (How silly, the snatcher gave more).”

“Karma agad sa (Instant karma for the) snatcher,” another social media user said.

“Malapit na kasi Pasko kaya nag-exchange gift na sila (It’s almost Christmas so they exchanged gifts,” a netizen also said.

RELATED STORIES

Noted female snatcher, drug personality arrested in Cebu City

Suspect caught snatching on video is nabbed in Cebu City buy-bust

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP