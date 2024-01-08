Tourist dead, 2 more injured after car fell into sea in Barili, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines (Updated) – A female tourist died while two more got injured in a road mishap in Barili town, southwestern Cebu on Monday, January 8.

The tragedy, which involved a red-colored Toyota Vios sedan, occurred along the national highway in Sitio Tayong, Brgy. Guibuangan around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police Major Janus Giangan, chief of Barili Police Station, confirmed that one of the three Russian passengers in the vehicle died on the spot.

The victim was a female tourist identified as Irina Akcehoba, 43, the police report said.

Meanwhile, two others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were Iurii Sergeevich Samminskii, the driver of the vehicle, and Arcehob Akssenov Georgii.

Based on initial investigations, the three were traveling the northbound lane of the highway and were headed to the capital Cebu City.

However, witnesses claimed that they saw the vehicle encroach the opposite lane shortly before overturning and then falling down from the cliff approximately 200 feet.

“The driver and the two passengers were believed to be under the influence of liquor because of three (3) bottles of beer [were] found inside the car,” Barili police said in its report.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 56 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

