Devotee City soon to open for Fiesta Señor pilgrims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Devotee City for Fiesta Señor 2024 is set to open two weeks from now.

According to the body in-charge of the Devotee City, the “initial plan” for the opening of the free shelters is on Jan. 19 while the start of the setup is on Jan. 16.

READ: LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

Dates still need Mayor’s OK

However, they clarified that these dates are still subject to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s approval.

As to the number of pilgrims they can accommodate this year, this is also yet to be finalized, as well as the final venue.

The free shelters are usually equipped with basic amenities, such as portable toilets, water, and electricity supply.

READ: Updated foot procession routes for Fiesta Señor 2024 bared

300 devotees

In the previous year, the Cebu City government only accommodated 300 devotees for the 458th Fiesta Señor.

They installed 20 container vans, which were utilized as shelters for the devotees.

The free shelters were set up between Fort San Pedro and the Cebu Central Post Office near Plaza Independencia, starting on January 9, 2023.

However, the registration for devotee city pilgrims started from January 13 to January 15, 2023.

RELATED STORIES:

Devotee City can accommodate lesser pilgrims this year

LOOK: Schedule of Novena Masses of Fiesta Señor 2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP