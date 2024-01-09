Cebu Daily Newscast: Barili accident: Driver of car that fell off cliff may have been drunk

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The tragedy in Barili town, southwestern Cebu that claimed the life of a Russian woman may have been a result of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police in Barili town confirmed that they found three bottles of liquor inside the ill-fated sedan that fell off from a coastal cliff last Monday, January 8.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, the Toyota Vios carrying three Russian nationals while traversing the national highway in Sitio Tayong, Brgy. Guibuangan, suddenly overturned and then fell into a 200-foot drop from a cliff.

Now that’s what you call airplane mode — an iPhone that plummeted 16,000 feet (5,000 meters) from an Alaska Airlines flight landed without a single crack in the screen and even a battery still half-charged.

The phone was sucked out of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Friday when a fuselage panel blew off, leaving a gaping hole. The passenger plane made an emergency landing shortly after, with all aboard safe.

Police here have identified the bolo-wielding suspect, who robbed two women as they were about to open the gate of their boarding house in Purok 6, Barangay Apas, Cebu City at dawn on Monday, January 8.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters on Tuesday, December 9, that they are currently pursuing the man in the viral video.

Sarah Lahbati gi-unfollow na sa Instagram ang iyang bana nga si Richard Gutierrez, ang iyang inahan nga si Annabelle Rama, ang mga igsoon ni Richard nga sila si Ruffa ug Raymond Gutierrez, usa ka adlaw human migawas ang mga istorya nga nag date kuno ang aktor ug ang aktres nga si Barbie Imperial.

Samtang dili na makita sila si Richard, Rama, Ruffa ug Raymond sa following list ni Lahbati, pero silang upat nag follow lang gihapon sa aktres sa maong platform sa pagka Martes sa buntag, Enero 9.

