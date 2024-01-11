Pagasa: Pleasant weather seen during Sinulog, Fiesta Señor 2024



CEBU CITY, Philippines – Devotees of Señor Santo Niño can certainly participate in novena masses and join the Sinulog dance on the 21st of this month, as the weather forecast for today, January 11 to January 22, indicates generally pleasant conditions.

This follows the two-week forecast provided by Pagasa-Mactan for the 459th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2024.

While the fair weather is expected, there may be isolated rain showers. Therefore, people should come prepared with umbrellas, as rain showers might occur in the afternoon or evening.

Pagasa on temperature

The temperature during the forecast period will fluctuate between 26 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, with a corresponding heat index ranging from 36 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.

Given the relatively high heat index, participants in the Sinulog celebration should ensure they apply proper sun protection and avoid prolonged exposure, limiting it to no more than 20 minutes.

The average wind speed is anticipated to range from 20 kilometers per hour to 40 kilometers per hour, resulting in sea conditions categorized as slight to moderate.

Last year, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama expressed his gratitude to Señor Santo Niño de Cebu for the fair weather as the Sinulog Festival 2023 came to an end.

Today’s forecast

As for the forecast for today, January 11, Pagasa said that many parts of southern Luzon might experience overcast skies with scattered rains due to the effects of a shear line.

A shear line is the convergence of the cold northeast monsoon (locally known as amihan) and the warm easterlies which may bring isolated rains over some areas in Luzon, said the state weather bureau.

Shear line to bring rains

In a morning report, weather specialist Benison Estareja said scattered rain showers will prevail over the Bicol Region and Quezon province due to the shear line.

“Mag-ingat sa posibleng pag-baha at pagguho ng lupa lalo na’t minsan lumalakas po ang pag-uulan,” he cautioned.

Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, may experience partly cloudy skies with light rains due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

While overcast skies are expected to prevail over those areas, Estareja said residents in Visayas and Mindanao might still experience hot and humid weather especially during midday. | With Inquirer report

