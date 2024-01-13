Toledo City robbery suspect tries to commit suicide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Patrolman Jaymar Exequiel, who was accused of robbing the Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative in Sitio Luray II, Toledo City, tried to commit suicide while inside his detention cell at the Toledo City Police Station on Saturday morning, January 13.

According to Police Chief Master Sergeant Dante Hilongos, Exequiel used the lace of his short pants in an attempt to end his life.

Hilongos said that Exequiel tied one end of the lace on his neck while the other end was tied to the faucet that was inside his detention cell.

The suicide attempt happened at around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

However, the police station’s on-duty custodial officer prevented the suicide attempt.

Exequiel was arrested on Friday for the alleged robbery of LAMAC Cooperative in Luray II, Toledo City.

“Sa pagkakaron, dili pa siya motubag kung pangutan-on namo. Basin sa ngadto-ngadto motug-an ra unsay hinungdan nganong iyang nahimo ang ingon ana,” Hilongos said.

Prior to his arrest, Exequiel was assigned at the Toledo City Police Station and was part of the augmentation team that was sent to Cebu City to help secure the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2024 celebrations.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO-7 Director, Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, commended Toledo City police for Exequiel’s immediate arrest.

Although he was saddened by the policeman’s involvement in a robbery case, Pelare gave the assurance that they would not tolerate the wrongdoing of their uniformed personnel.

“He (Exequiel) will face the consequences of his action and this should serve as a warning to everyone nga ang Police Regional Office-7 will enforce the law ilabi na kung ang nakasala myembro sa kapulisan, Pelare said.

RELATED STORIES

Pawnshop robbery: Police to file charges against 6 suspects

P35 million lost in daring mall robbery in Ozamiz

Lamac cooperative eyed as model for sustainable development

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP