Araneta: Experience and Donaire’s help key to winning world title eliminator bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Boxing Gym’s banner boxer, Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, is full of confidence heading into his third world title eliminator fight.

The 28-year-old Cebuano knockout artist will trade leathers with Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world junior flyweight world title eliminator on January 26 at the Nustar Resort and Casino’s convention center.

Araneta and Magramo will spearhead Omega Sports Promotions’ “Kumbati 16” fight card, giving the former a huge hometown advantage.

Araneta’s two previous world title eliminator bouts were held abroad. In 2019, he lost to Daniel Valladares in Monterey, Mexico, by a fourth-round stoppage after suffering a shoulder injury. In 2021, he was defeated by South African Sivenathi Nontshinga in South Africa via a controversial unanimous decision.

This time, the fight is happening in his hometown.

Araneta has expressed confidence in winning the fight— a rare claim for a soft-spoken and reserved boxer like him.

“Para ako na gyud siguro ni. Ako na gyud i sureball makuha nato ang kadaugan. Dugay na kaayo ni nako gipangandoy nga makaduwa na gyud unta ug world title,” Araneta said.

“Ako gyud paninguhaon makuha ni nako nga duwa. Pareo man mi pinoy sa akong kontra, nangandoy pud siya makaduwa ug world title, ako sad nangandoy pud, mao nang manigurado gyud ko ani nga fight.”

Araneta and the Omega Boxing Gym granted the media access to his final sparring session at their headquarters in Mandaue City.

He sparred with up-and-comer Marco John Rementizo and world-rated Mark Vicelles.

DONAIRE’S HELP

Araneta revealed that his time training alongside four-division world champion Nonito Donaire Jr. was a key factor in building his confidence.

He trained alongside Donaire in Cebu and in the United States.

Donaire even introduced Araneta, the latter’s coach, Julius Erving Junco, to top-caliber sparring partners in the United States.

“Dako kaayo to ug importansya nako kay iyaha (Donaire) ko gitudluan diri. Pag-abot sa US, iyaha sad ko gitudluan didto ug gitabangan ko niya pag pa-sparring didto sa US,” said Araneta, a native of Borbon town, north Cebu.

“Mas andam ko karon. Sakto ko ug training ug sparring gikan sa US. Ang ako lang ani ang pagdaog. Pressure fighter akong kontra, naa sad kusog ug maayo sad. Nindot gyud ni duwaa.”

Araneta has a record of 23-2 (win-loss) with a whopping 18 victories by knockout, whereas Magramo has 17 wins with 11 knockouts, one defeat, and one draw.

RELATED STORIES

Araneta takes on Magramo for IBF world title eliminator in Cebu

Cebu’s Araneta squares off with tough Thai foe in ‘Kumbati 14’

Araneta’s defeat to Nontshinga only a minor setback, says trainer

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP