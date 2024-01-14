‘Insensitive’ Singkil dance in Sinulog called out by Bangsamoro gov’t; CTU apologizes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro Government urged festival organizers and local officials for an open and constructive collaboration in representing Moro culture after performers from a university here danced the Singkil during the Opening Salvo of the Sinulog Festival.

The Bangsamoro called out the ‘grossly inappropriate and culturally insensitive’ representation of the Singkil of Cebu Technological University (CTU) during the Sinulog’s Opening Salvo last Friday, January 12.

‘Insensitive Singkil dance’

“The Bangsamoro Government decries as grossly inappropriate and culturally insensitive the “Singkil” performance of the Cebu Technological University during the Opening Salvo of the annual Sinulog Festival in Cebu,” said Ahod Ebrahim, Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Government, in a statement.

Ebrahim also said that the inclusion of Bangsamoro and Muslim cultural arts and symbols in the Sinulog was misplaced.

The Sinulog is the secular celebration of the Christian feast of Señor Sto. Niño or the Child Jesus, which is held every January. The Singkil is a folk dance of the Maranao people in Mindanao.

Muslim cultural arts, symbols in Sinulog ‘misplaced’

“Obviously, the Sinulog Festival is a deeply religious event of our Christian brothers and sisters which we respect. However, the inclusion of Bangsamoro and Muslim cultural arts and symbols in that festival is indeed misplaced,” he explained.

The Muslim community called out organizers and festival organizers for ‘misappropriating’ Moro culture on Friday’s activity, which marked the official launching of this year’s Sinulog festivities.

Sinulog opening salvo

Performers from several Cebu-based colleges and universities took part in the Opening Salvo for this year’s Sinulog.

The program, which usually served as a teaser or a prelude to the major Sinulog-related events, consisted of a short parade from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu to Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

For this year, they performed cultural dances from various regions of the Philippines, with CTU tasked to represent the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Some netizens questioned the decision to include Moro culture in the Sinulog’s Opening Salvo. At one point in CTU’s performance, dancers, dressed in traditional Muslim attire, can be seen raising an image of the Snr. Sto. Niño.

“While we acknowledge the enthusiasm and interest shown by the Cebu Technological University in embracing, and to an extent, mainstreaming our cultural practices, we also believe that such expressions should come with genuine sensitivity and deep understanding of the unique and vibrant Bangsamoro cultural context,” Ebrahim pointed out.

CTU apology for ‘insensitive’ Singkil dance

CTU, for its part, issued a public apology.

“We, the Cebu Technological University (CTU) community, write to express our deepest and most sincere apologies for any offense or disrespect caused by our Sinulog dance presentation during the Sinulog Festival Launching organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc.,” the university wrote in a separate statement.

Their performance during the Sinulog Opening Salvo also had no intention to harm or offend the Muslim community, CTU added.

“We value and respect the rich cultural and religious diversity of our community, including the significant contribution of the Muslim community to Cebu’s vibrant tapestry. Inclusivity and understanding are core values of our university, and we strive to celebrate all cultures with sensitivity and awareness,” they said.

In the meantime, the university vowed to take the necessary steps to prevent the same thing from happening again.

“Please be assured that we have learned a significant lesson from this incident and will work diligently to ensure that such mistakes are never repeated,” CTU added.

Bangsamoro gov’t appreciate’s CTU’s gesture

The Bangsamoro Government, in response, appreciated CTU’s gesture to issue a public apology. They also hoped that no similar incident will take place in the future, Ebrahim said.

In addition, they urged stakeholders nationwide to promote a more open dialogue and collaboration.

“In instances where there is concern about cultural appropriation, it is our belief that open dialogue and mutual respect are essential,” said Ebrahim.

“We emphasize the importance of cultural sensitivity, inclusivity, and cooperation in celebrating the diversity that defines our nation. Let us strive for unity through understanding and appreciation of each other’s traditions and heritage,” he added.

