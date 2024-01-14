Fake feng shui expert busted for theft in QC

MANILA, Philippines — A man posing as a feng shui expert, who allegedly stole jewelry and cash worth some P50 million in the last nine years, was arrested by the police in Quezon City for theft and estafa.

In a statement on Saturday, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said that Ivan Borromeo, 40, alias Celine or Mark Lester Alvarez was collared in his residence in Barangay Socorro, Cubao, last January 11.

His apprehension stemmed from arrest warrants issued by Presiding Judge Manuel Sta. Cruz Jr. of Quezon City Regional Trial Court, Branch 226.

Investigation showed that Borromeo, pretending to be a feng shui expert, would steal pieces of jewelry and money from his clients who sought his services.

Police said he took more or less P50 million worth of cash and other items from his victims since 2015.

The suspect is currently under police custody, and the court that issued his warrants will be notified regarding his arrest.

