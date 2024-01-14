Cesafi men’s v’ball final four still up for grabs after four-way tie in standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The final four spots in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s volleyball tournament remained up for grabs as notable teams delivered crucial wins to stay alive during their respective games on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

Cesafi volleyball’s defending champions, the Cebu Institute of technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, USC Warriors, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, and the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU) Cobras defeated their respective foes, creating a four-way tie in the latest team standings.

The victory for each of the four teams improved their respective records in the Cesafi volleyball to eights wins and two defeats.

CIT-U vented their ire at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM), 25-20, 25-17, and 25-22, to get back in the winning column. To recall, CIT-U lost to USC last January 6.

Meanwhile, USC trounced the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 25-19, 25-23, and 25-14.

Also keeping their final four bid in the Cesafi alive were the Cobras and the Jaguars.

The Cobras manhandled the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs, 25-11, 25-11, 25-10, while the Jaguars edged the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 25-15, 33-31, 25-20.

Only the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters have secured the top seed of the final four as they have an 8-2 (win-loss) record. They also have a scheduled match against the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons as of this writing.

