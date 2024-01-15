LIST: Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024 winners
January 15,2024
CEBU CITY, Philippines–Here’s the complete list of winners for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, which took place on January 14 at the Cebu City Sports Center.
RITUAL SHOWDOWN
- Champion (P3.5 million) – City of Carcar
- 2nd place (P2.4 million) – Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay
- 3rd place (P1.8 million) – Tribu Dagitabnon – City of Naga
- 4th place (P1.2 million) – City of Mandaue
- 5th place (P900,000) – Tribu Masadyaon – City of Toledo
STREET DANCING
- Champion (P1 million) – Tribu Canamucan – Municipality Of Samboan
- 2nd place (P750,000) – City Of Carcar
- 3rd place (P500,000) – Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Best Musical Ensemble (P100,000) – City Of Carcar
- Best in Costume – City Of Carcar
Best in Mayor’s Intro
- 3rd place – Samboan (Dr. Tito Calderon)
- 2nd place – Poro (Gary Rama)
- 1st place (P100,000) – Talisay City (Samsam Gullas)
SINULOG SA LALAWIGAN FESTIVAL QUEEN
- Champion – Carcar City
- 1st runner up – Tribu Malipayon – Municipality Of Consolacion
- 2nd runner up – City Of Mandaue
