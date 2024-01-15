LIST: Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024 winners

CDN Digital January 15,2024 - 09:24 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Here’s the complete list of winners for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, which took place on January 14 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

READ MORE: LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

RITUAL SHOWDOWN

  • Champion (P3.5 million) – City of Carcar
  • 2nd place (P2.4 million) – Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay
  • 3rd place (P1.8 million) – Tribu Dagitabnon – City of Naga
  • 4th place (P1.2 million) – City of Mandaue
  • 5th place (P900,000) – Tribu Masadyaon – City of Toledo

STREET DANCING

  • Champion (P1 million)  – Tribu Canamucan – Municipality Of Samboan
  • 2nd place (P750,000) – City Of Carcar
  • 3rd place (P500,000) – Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay

SPECIAL AWARDS

  • Best Musical Ensemble (P100,000) – City Of Carcar
  • Best in Costume – City Of Carcar

Best in Mayor’s Intro

  • 3rd place – Samboan (Dr. Tito Calderon)
  • 2nd place – Poro (Gary Rama)
  • 1st place (P100,000) – Talisay City (Samsam Gullas)

SINULOG SA LALAWIGAN FESTIVAL QUEEN

  • Champion – Carcar City
  • 1st runner up – Tribu Malipayon – Municipality Of Consolacion
  • 2nd runner up – City Of Mandaue

Watch the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan here:

READ MORE:

Sinulog 2024: Your ultimate Grand Parade survival kit

TAGS: Cebu, Sinulog 2024
