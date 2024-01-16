Siomai King named ‘Franchise Hall of Famer’ by ALA awards

Siomai King marked a significant milestone by nabbing a franchising accolade from the “Asia Leaders Award” for the fourth straight year.

Previously named as the “Franchising Company of the Year” from 2020 to 2022, Siomai King finally achieved the esteemed “Franchising Hall of Famer of the Year” for 2023.

Handing the award was Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines H.E Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castellino together with Tag Media Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andrew Nicolas and Chief Operations Officer Engr. Grace Bondad Nicolas.

A special awarding ceremony, attended by over 3000 spectators, was held during the JC Go Global Kick Off on January 7, 2024 at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig City.

Co-founders Jonathan So and Carlito Macadangdang also treated attendees to a surprise that night by unveiling the latest addition to their menu: the Adobo Siopao.

Adobo Siopao comes with the signature fluffy siopao bun, generously stuffed with savory adobo.

Attendees were given samples of the bun for a taste of the new siopao flavor.

RELATED STORIES

Mother and son partnership leads to opening of 1st Siomai King food kiosk in Cebu City

How franchising business Siomai King thrived during the pandemic

Siomai King: Franchise Company of the Year for two consecutive years

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP