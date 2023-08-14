Mother and son partnership leads to opening of 1st Siomai King food kiosk in Cebu City

Mother and son business partners, Carmil Nemeño and Jessie Jay Nemeño, paved the way for the opening of the first Siomai King food kiosk in SM City Cebu.

Carmil, a nurse, and her son Jessie Jay, a chef, are already experienced business entrepreneurs with three coffee shops in Cebu and Iloilo.

But after being introduced to the excellent franchise business system of Siomai King, they decided to invest by opening a food kiosk at Block 5 Terminal Area, SM City Cebu at the North Reclamation Area in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The Nemeños are also planning to set up a Noodle House franchise, quite similar to Siomai King, in Cebu.

Siomai King has become an ideal business in the changing landscape of the food industry.

Through its online franchise platform formulated by Siomai King founders CEO Jonathan So and CFO Carlito Macadangdang, Siomai King transcended from the traditional food cart operation.

With their delicious food offerings and reliable support for franchisees, Siomai King is becoming the ideal franchise business in Cebu City.

