St. Joseph image to join Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe images during fluvial procession

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — For the first time, the image of St. Joseph will join the images of Sto. Niño and Our lady of Guadalupe during the fluvial procession on January 20.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for administration and spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that this would be one of the changes of the activity.

Oriol said that this was confirmed during their final coordination meeting with officials of the National Shrine of St. Joseph, Bureau of Fire and Protection, Philippine Army, Coast Guard, and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, among others, discussing the preparation for the Traslacion and fluvial procession.

“Very first time sa history sa pagsaulog nato sa kapistahan sa Señor Sto. Niño. Giconfirm na nato kagahapon sa National Shrine of St. Joseph,” said Oriol.

(This is the very first time in the history of celebrating the feast of the Señor Sto. Niño. We confirmed this yesterday at the National Shrine of St. Joseph.)

Last year, it was also the first time that St. Joseph met and welcome the images of the holy child and Our lady of Guadalupe at the boundary of Cebu City and Mandaue City in Barangay Subangdaku.

Usually, St. Joseph waits at the National Shrine of St. Joseph and only the two images will travel from the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño De Cebu in Cebu City to the Parish in Mandaue and will stay for one day before it will be transferred to the Nuestra Señora De Regla National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City at 12 a.m on Saturday.

Moreover, Oriol said that the security plan for the traslacion is already in place.

Over 800 police and personnel from different agencies and offices including barangay tanods and police interns will be deployed to secure the event.

