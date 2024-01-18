Life!

Sinulog: Listen to its musical vibes

By: - January 18, 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Imagine the vibrant streets adorned in red and yellow hues.

The streets come alive with vendors peddling an array of headdresses, shirts, and other festival decors or accessories setting the stage for Cebu’s most anticipated fiesta celebration.

Amidst the bustling mayhem and the sea of people, music emerges as the heartbeat of the Sinulog experience.

PIT SENYOR SA MGA TALENTADONG MUSIKERO KINI!

Join us on a musical journey as we explore the pulse-pounding beats that echo through the Queen City of the South during Sinulog.

‘SUGOD NA ANG SINULOG, KITANG TANAN MAG PIT SENYOR’

This song resonates through the air, a composition by the talented Michel Abarico Hanopol, also known as the iconic Mr. Jeprox. This anthem sets the tone for the Sinulog revelry, capturing the spirit of the crowd’s Pit Senyor chants.

Sinulog 2024

A performer raises the icon of Sr. Sto. Niño during the Sinulog sa Kabataan Sa Lalawigan street parade on January 14, 2024. CDN Digital photo | Christian Dave Cuizon

‘CEBU’

Explore the core of Cebu with “Cebu,” a song by Dandin Ranillo. This beautiful melody is a highlight during the SINULOG festival, a big celebration in the city, honoring the Santo Niño, the Holy Child and patron Saint of Cebu. The song talks about what one can experience while visiting the Queen City of the South.

‘I LOVE CEBU’

In 2014, Russel Alegado won first place at the 34th Cebu Popular Music Festival with the catchy song “I LOVE CEBU!” This lively tune, crowned champion in the upbeat/dance music category, transformed the festival into a lively dance party where everyone joyfully expressed their love for the Queen City of the South.

Fiesta Señor

Devotees hold up their Sto. Niño images while others wave their hands during the Opening Salvo of the 458th Fiesta Señor in Cebu City on Thursday, January 5, 2023 as the song ‘Bato Balani sa Gugma’ was sang during the Mass. | CDN Digital FILE PHOTO (Morexette Marie Erram)

‘BATO BALANI SA GUGMA (GOZOS)’

“Bato Balani sa Gugma” is a heartfelt hymn that goes beyond just music. People see it as a powerful way to praise, give thanks, and ask for God’s help. As hands lift and waves flow, the crowd symbolically connects with the divine, forming a beautiful tapestry of joy and unity, as described by the Church.

So, as you step into the whirlwind of Sinulog festivities, let these tunes be your guide to an unforgettable experience, where the vibrant spirit of Cebu comes alive through the universal language of music.

ALSO READ

On ‘Sinulog dance trend’: Basilica wants to keep the tradition

St. Joseph image to join Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe images during fluvial procession

Sinulog 2024: Rama won’t allow Sinulog street parties

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.