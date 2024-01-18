Sinulog: Listen to its musical vibes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Imagine the vibrant streets adorned in red and yellow hues.

The streets come alive with vendors peddling an array of headdresses, shirts, and other festival decors or accessories setting the stage for Cebu’s most anticipated fiesta celebration.

Amidst the bustling mayhem and the sea of people, music emerges as the heartbeat of the Sinulog experience.

PIT SENYOR SA MGA TALENTADONG MUSIKERO KINI!

Join us on a musical journey as we explore the pulse-pounding beats that echo through the Queen City of the South during Sinulog.

‘SUGOD NA ANG SINULOG, KITANG TANAN MAG PIT SENYOR’

This song resonates through the air, a composition by the talented Michel Abarico Hanopol, also known as the iconic Mr. Jeprox. This anthem sets the tone for the Sinulog revelry, capturing the spirit of the crowd’s Pit Senyor chants.

‘CEBU’

Explore the core of Cebu with “Cebu,” a song by Dandin Ranillo. This beautiful melody is a highlight during the SINULOG festival, a big celebration in the city, honoring the Santo Niño, the Holy Child and patron Saint of Cebu. The song talks about what one can experience while visiting the Queen City of the South.

‘I LOVE CEBU’

In 2014, Russel Alegado won first place at the 34th Cebu Popular Music Festival with the catchy song “I LOVE CEBU!” This lively tune, crowned champion in the upbeat/dance music category, transformed the festival into a lively dance party where everyone joyfully expressed their love for the Queen City of the South.

‘BATO BALANI SA GUGMA (GOZOS)’

“Bato Balani sa Gugma” is a heartfelt hymn that goes beyond just music. People see it as a powerful way to praise, give thanks, and ask for God’s help. As hands lift and waves flow, the crowd symbolically connects with the divine, forming a beautiful tapestry of joy and unity, as described by the Church.

So, as you step into the whirlwind of Sinulog festivities, let these tunes be your guide to an unforgettable experience, where the vibrant spirit of Cebu comes alive through the universal language of music.

