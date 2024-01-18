Traslacion: A 35-year devotion continues in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In the early hours of January 19, 1989, the city of Mandaue witnessed a transformation in its religious practices that would forever shape the devotion of its residents.

The Traslacion, an annual event commemorating the arrival of the Santo Niño image to the island of Cebu in 1521, was born out of collaboration, faith, and the eagerness of Mandauehanons to deepen their connection with Señor Santo Niño.

In the article titled “The Beginning of the Traslacion,” a recollection of memories by Mrs. Chari C. Gerinea featured in the 2012 Mandaue Fiesta Souvenir Program, the narrative outlines the origin of this revered tradition.

The account delves into the journey that marked the inception of the Translacion, which traces back to 1983 when, on the eve of the Fiesta Señor Santo Niño of Cebu City, a fluvial procession symbolically marked the arrival of the Santo Niño image.

The Augustinian Fathers led the procession, culminating at Pier 1 of Cebu City after a journey that started at the Ouano wharf in Looc, Mandaue City.

In 1988, Fr. Jing Mejorada, the rector of Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, sought ways to enhance the Mandaue-based activities.

Mr. Ernesto Ouano Sr. and the St. Joseph Parish Pastoral Council leaders, including Ms. Concepcion Mendoza, Ms. Rosita Benabaye, and Mrs. Chari Gerinea, played pivotal roles in shaping the evolution of the Traslacion.

Mrs. Gerinea’s suggestion to have the Santo Niño rest at the St. Joseph Parish Church on Fridays was met with initial hesitancy due to security concerns. However, the Mandaue group committed to ensuring the safety of the original image, leading to the commencement of the Traslacion in January 1989.

The inaugural event witnessed Mandauehanons lining up from Subangdaku to St. Joseph Parish Church, expressing their devotion through continuous prayer, waving of flaglets, and unwavering patience.

The tradition was marked by a Welcome Mass, vigil prayers, and “panghalok,” concluding with a Farewell Mass at 5:00 a.m. on the following Saturday before the fluvial procession.

Fast forward to 2024, and the Traslacion continues to thrive, celebrating its 35th year. The Santo Niño devotion in Mandaue remains steadfast, a testament to the deep-rooted faith and commitment of the community.

As January 19, 2024 approaches, anticipation fills the air, and Mandauehanons prepares to once again welcome the images of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu and Señor Santo Niño de Cebu.

A notable addition to this year’s event is the inclusion of the image of St. Joseph, marking a significant moment as it joins the procession alongside the images of Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe on January 20.

READ: St. Joseph image to join Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe images during fluvial procession

In the previous year, history was made as St. Joseph, for the first time, encountered and welcomed the images of the Holy Child and Our Lady of Guadalupe at the boundary of Cebu City and Mandaue City in Barangay Subangdaku.

Traditionally stationed at the National Shrine of St. Joseph, he would await the arrival of the two revered images from the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño De Cebu in Cebu City, hosting them for a single day before their transfer to the Nuestra Señora De Regla National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City at the stroke of midnight on Saturday.

The upcoming Traslacion route for this auspicious occasion is set as follows: From Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño, a right turn onto Osmeña Blvd, followed by a left turn onto MJ Cuenco Ave, leading to the Mandaue City Boundary.

/bmjo

ALSO READ:

‘Sinulog sa Sugbo’: Then and now, the birth of Cebu’s ‘Queen of all Festivals’

FACES OF CEBU: Boy Odilao, founder of Sinulog Festival

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP