Sinulog 2024: 442 more cops deployed to secure Cebu’s grand festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As additional forces for the security coverage during the upcoming activities for the Sinulog Festival 2024, the Cebu City Police Office will be deploying a total of 442 personnel who are schooling at the Regional Training Center.

According to Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, CCPO city director, the augmented personnel will be providing their services to aid in making sure that the festivities will be held peacefully in the coming days.

Proper decorum

“Anhi sila karon para makatabang sa paghatag sa ilahang serbisyo para lang ma-ensure ang safety ug security sa atong mga attendees during the Sinulog celebration 2024,” Dalogdog told reporters.

(They are here now so that they can help in giving their service so that they can ensure the safety and security of our attendees during the Sinulog celebration 2024.)

Before their deployment, Dalogdog reminded the personnel to observe proper decorum such as the wearing of their uniforms and to avoid using their mobile phones while on duty to stay alert in case of emergencies.

Fiesta Señor activities before Sinulog 2024

On Friday dawn, January 19, 2024, the Walk with Mary Procession will be held from the Guadalupe church to the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño.



After this, other events such as the Fluvial Procession and Solemn Foot Procession will also be taking place as part of the annual celebration of Sinulog.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, CCPO deputy director for operations, for her part, relayed that the additional personnel would ensure that alternate deployment would be possible so as to not exhaust the officers.

This in turn will help them to execute their tasks efficiently with a high morale, she added.

Walkthrough of Sinulog 2024 venue

Rafter highlighted that the security personnel would not be able to function properly if they would be overworked under possible changing weather conditions during the activities.

Furthermore, she relayed that the different components of the Sinulog Task Force collectively conducted a walk-through of the venue of the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Showdown at the South Road Properties on Wednesday morning, January 17.

The walkthrough was done for the authorities to personally inspect the route and its distance to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Command Post and Action Center.

People doing the walkthrough

It was participated by Deputy Regional Director for Operations of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), Police Colonel Noel Flores; Regional Operations Division Police Colonel Arnel Banzon; and CCPO director, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog.

Also in attendance were members of the Sinulog Foundation, Cebu City Incident Management Team, Cebu City Emergency Operations Center, Cebu City Risk Reduction Management Office, and the Event and Sector Commanders.

With the grand showdown only a few days away, Rafter said that the walkthrough was a fruitful event that helped in their preparation for the most-awaited festival culmination on Sunday, January 21.

Public’s help sought

Meanwhile, Dalogdog plead to the public to be cooperative and swiftly report to police any suspicious activities such as abandoned cars or bags in areas of convergence in the metro.

“Among iapila kaninyo nga kinahanglan motabang mo sa amoa para lang gyud masiguro gyud nato ang seguridad, kalampusan sa pagselebrar sa maong Sinulog 2024. Kay kinahanglan gyud kaayo namo ang tabang sa komunidad labi na sa paghatag sa mga impormasyon,” he said.

(We appeal that we need your help so that we can really be sure of the security. Because we really need your help in communicating, especially in giving us information.)

“Kung naa moy mga suspicious nga na-obserbahan, suspicious nga mga tao, naay mga sakyanan nga abandoned or adunay mga bag diha nga mga abandoned, kinahanglan ireport gyud dayon ninyo sa atong pinakaduol nga police station sa atong kapulisan para ma-aksyonan dayon sa atoang kaubanan,” added Dalogdog.

(If you observe suspicious people, there are abandoned vehicles or there are bags there that are abandoned, then you need to report this right away to the nearest police station of our police so that our colleagues can act on it.)

