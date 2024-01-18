5 things to look forward to for an AweSM Sinulog

There was a time when Cebu was an up-and-coming city filled with promise and potential. But now, Cebu has grown to become a truly cosmopolis, a city that can offer you the world and all its delights. And as a true cosmopolitan city, it also boasts internationally acclaimed festivals such as the Sinulog and several shopping meccas and world-class malls.

Read on to find out how you can experience the best Cebu has to offer all in one #AweSM destination, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

AWESM SPOTS

If there’s one thing mall-goers can expect of SM Seaside City Cebu, it’s an immersive mall experience. You don’t come just to shop but to indulge your senses in novel installations that will fill you with wonder and awe.

At the Mountain Wing Atrium, experience the grandeur of the AweSM Cebu Artscape from January 10 to 31, where a massive art installation celebrates all things Bisaya. This expansive creation provides a contemporary take on the ‘sulog,’ capturing the graceful movements of water that serve as inspiration for the Sinulog’s forward-backward steps.

Or take a trip on the flipside like Alice did through the looking glass when you go through the AweSM Cebu Prism Tunnel, located on the Third Level, Seaview Wing (from January 10 to 31).

And you can be sure to add more fun memories in your photo albums the moment you step into the mall, with the Welcome Photo Spot at the Lower Ground Level, Mountain Wing (from January 10 to 31).

AWESM FITS

Now that January has rolled in, Sinulog fever has once again descended on the Queen City, and you can be sure to catch the festive vibe at SM Seaside. You can even craft your own festival-ready outfits yourself when you join Islands Souvenirs’ annual Cut and Style until January 22 at the City Wing Atrium.

AWESM CEBU SALE

Of course, what’s a city-wide party without jaw-dropping deals and showstopping sales? On Sinulog weekend, from January 19 to 21, fill your shopping bags with amazing merchandise from participating stores all throughout the mall, with discounts of up to 50% OFF!!

AWESM ACTIVITIES

Expect things to get more heated up in the days leading up to the Sinulog Grand Parade, because SM Seaside has filled your calendars with #AweSM events and activities! Experience Sinulog in a whole new way for Sinulog On Ice, where aweSM DJs hype you with Sinulog beats on ice on January 19 and 20 at the Ice Skating Rink.

And what’s a party without some queens? Drag queens and festival queens will descend upon SM Seaside City to add some more sizzle factor to the celebration. On January 20, Cebuana drag queens will be engaging in a battle royale for the AweSM Cebu Lip Sync Showdown at the Amphitheater 2 of the Skypark, with the special participation of the fiery Maria Lava of Drag Den fame.

And be sure to come hungry on January 15 to 21, because the City Wing Atrium will be transformed into every meat lover’s dream of heaven for the AweSM Cebu Lechon Festival. Chefs and lechoneros will be gathering to present their unique takes on the beloved fiesta staple, the lechon de Cebu.

AWESM CEBU SKYPARK PARTY WITH GRAND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

And to cap off this flurry of activities and attractions, a spectacular celebration will be held on Sinulog Sunday, January 21 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Skypark. Jam to your favorite hits played live by guest bands Pythagorean and Fine Rendition, and set fire to the dance floor with DJ Matt Balili and DJ Nisssh.

And come nightfall, syagit jud ug kusog as a dazzling fireworks display will light up the evening sky.

This Sinulog, there’s no place as AweSM as SM Seaside City Cebu. Make sure to come by and celebrate with the best of the best for the grandest festival in the Philippines! For more information, check out the official Facebook page.