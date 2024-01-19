Balik Baroto: Best boat racers of VisMin to see action  on Saturday’s SRP race

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s all systems go for the Balik Baroto Regatta sa SRP on Saturday, January 20, 2024, that will start and finish in front of the Il Corso Filinvest Mall, here.

Over 60 fishermen from different parts of the Visayas and Mindanao will test their endurance and navigational skills along Mactan Channel.

In a presser on Thursday, January 18, 2024, the overall organizer, David “Kuya Boy” Odilao Jr. revealed that their event has grown bigger since its founding in 2008.

They now have participants from Zamboanga, Maasin, Limawasa, Tacloban, Compostela, Carmen, and various parts of Cebu competing on Saturday’s race which is considered part of the activities lined-up for the Sinulog Festival.

These participants who are identified as local fishermen will navigate aboard their wooden outrigger canoe.

They will race through a six nautical miles or 11.1 kilometer course along the Mactan Channel in Cebu City’s side.

“Kaning event nato, para ni atong marginalized fishermen mahatagan ug pasigarbo ug pahinungod. Bisan gamay ang ilahang baroto angay nato mapalambo tungod sa ilang kadasig,” said Odilao during the presser.

(Our event here, this is for our marginalized fishermen that they will be given recognition and offerings. Even if their boat canoe is small, they can still contribute to progress because of their hard work and zest.)

Odilao is also the renowned “Father of Sinulog”.

“Kasagaran sa mga gagmay nga fishermen nato dili maka afford ug pump boat, mao nang kani atong event mahatagan sad sila og alibyo.”

(Most of our small fishermen cannot afford a pumpboat, that is why this event can give them relief from their hardships.)

He was joined by various leaders of the The Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles and his technical team that would man the race.

The race will take place right after the Sinulog Fluvial Parade at 7:00 a.m.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Department of Tourism secretary and Christina Garcia Frasco are expected to grace the event.

The past and defending champions of the Balik Baroto Regatta such as Marton Abidines and Virgilio Cabando, and Charlie and Francisco Abapo leads the list of contenders.

The champion pair will take home P100,000, while P75,000 awaits the second placer, and P50,000 for the third placer. Cash prizes will also be given to the sixth to 10th placers accordingly, while all finishers will receive consolation cash prizes.

Odilao is optimistic his The Balik Baroto Regatta sa SRP on Saturday will be successful to convince Mayor Rama to organize a national-level race targeted in June this year.

