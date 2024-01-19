MOVE IT Named Official Transport Partner for Sinulog 2024

Motorcycle taxi company MOVE IT, together with strategic partner Grab, is honored to be named the official transport partner for the highly-anticipated Sinulog 2024 celebration. Demonstrating its full dedication to offering safe, reliable, honest, and affordable rides to Cebuanos, MOVE IT co-presents this year’s celebration of the centuries-old religious tradition.

As the streets of Cebu erupt in celebration from January 20 to 21, 2024, the Sinulog Festival is once again set to attract high foot traffic from millions of enthusiastic locals and tourists who are gathering to honor the Santo Niño and to be part of the rich cultural tapestry of the Queen City of the South. Among the key factors to a hassle-free celebration of Sinulog is accessible transportation – a task that MOVE IT gladly takes.

Ensuring Access to Safe Transportation

With the anticipated surge of participants in the festival, the potential for connection disruptions looms on the horizon. While the local government unit of Cebu is adamant that telecommunication services shall remain dependable during the celebration, MOVE IT is taking proactive steps to make sure that Cebuanos and tourists have the offline option to book their motorcycle taxi.

MOVE IT has identified strategic locations across areas covering key festivities such as the Solemn Procession and the Grand Mardi Gras; and is dedicating station representatives to facilitate free ride bookings in their designated booths. The booths will be the official pick-up and drop-off points for the free MOVE IT rides. To avail of the limited slots for free rides, passengers just need to:

Present their MOVE IT APP to qualify Work with station representatives for registration and share details such as name, contact number and birthday Provide the same details to the station representative in their chosen MOVE IT drop-off point to confirm their safe and successful trip

MOVE IT has assembled a dedicated fleet of rider-partners to cater to the free rides, guaranteeing that every trip taken from the booths adheres to the highest level of safety and reliability standards. “We are honored to be the official transport partner for Sinulog, as it represents our country’s rich cultural heritage and religious devotion. We are actively working with the local government and Sinulog organizers to add measures that ensure Cebuanos have access to safe and reliable transportation as they go about festivities. We extend our warmest greetings for a joyous Sinulog celebration in Cebu. It is our utmost honor to be your trusted moto-taxi platform,” shares MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto.

MOVE IT reiterates that so long as telecommunication services remain stable, Cebuanos can rely on the crash-free and lag-free MOVE IT app to book their safe, convenient, and affordable motorcycle taxi ride. Concurrent to this, the homegrown moto-taxi company is activating its exclusive Sinulog promo code: MOVEITBAI. Valid during the Sinulog festival from January 12 to January 21, this promo offers users a P20 discount on their first ride going to popular Sinulog locations including Fuente Circle, Plaza Independencia, and SRP. Cebuanos may also visit the MOVE IT booths in the aforementioned locations for a chance to win prizes and freebies.

ADVERTORIAL

