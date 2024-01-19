Garcia says no to planned closure of CSBT during Sinulog weekend, transfer to SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has expressed her opposition to the proposed closure of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) during the Sinulog weekend.

Garcia emphasized that the CSBT falls within the jurisdiction of the province, not Cebu City.

“I will not close the [Cebu] South Bus Terminal. Dili ni under sa city, under ni sa province,” Garcia said.

The Governor issued her reaction during a coordination meeting at the Capitol Social Hall on January 18 and after the City of Talisay – Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CTTODA) conveyed the Cebu City Government’s plan to temporarily close the CSBT for two days, on Saturday and Sunday, and transfer its operations to a vacant lot at the South Road Properties (SRP).

In a report posted by Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, it mentioned that Garcia “vehemently opposed” the idea of relocating CSBT operations to the SRP during the weekend as she expressed her concerns about potential congestion in the area.

Garcia said the planned closure and relocation of terminal operations was an ineffective solution to traffic issues affecting Natalio Bacalso Avenue.

Alternative measure

Instead, she encouraged the public to abstain from using private vehicles during the weekend as an alternative measure.

Garcia has also announced a ban on prime movers and large delivery trucks along N. Bacalso starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, the day of the Sinulog Grand Parade, until the following day.

In an effort to mitigate potential inconveniences, the governor also negotiated with a Ceres bus operator to utilize their property in Barangay Kinasan-an Pardo, as an alternative terminal to enhance CSBT’s capacity.

The Governor also proposed the utilization of the grounds of the Talisay City Fish Port and a nearby international port as an alternative parking area to make sure that vehicles will not be parked along the road near the SRP and to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the area.

Undue inconvenience

Meanwhile, Garcia has also expressed her disapproval of the new route for the Fiesta Señor Solemn procession on Saturday.

The revised route will now include part of N. Bacalso Ave. near CSBT and B. Rodriguez Avenue near the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Garcia said the new procession route will only exacerbate congestion in front of the CSBT and cause undue inconvenience to VSMMC, a crucial emergency services provider in the province and neighboring LGUs.

The Governor said she is raising her concerns because she remains steadfast in her commitment to ensure the welfare of the Sugbuanons and minimize disruptions during the Sinulog festivities.

