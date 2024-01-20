Magnitude 4.3 quake hits Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Eastern Samar early Saturday morning, the state seismology bureau said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the earthquake was located east of Hernani.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of seven kilometers, the Phivolcs said.

The Phivolcs also noted the following intensities felt in the province:

Intensity III – Hernani

Intensity II – General MacArthur

Meanwhile, Instrumental Intensity I was felt in Quinapondan, Eastern Samar, and in the City of Catbalogan, Samar.

The Phivolcs added that there were no expected damages nor aftershocks from the earthquake.

