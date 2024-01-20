Magnitude 4.3 quake hits Eastern Samar
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Eastern Samar early Saturday morning, the state seismology bureau said.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the earthquake was located east of Hernani.
It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of seven kilometers, the Phivolcs said.
The Phivolcs also noted the following intensities felt in the province:
- Intensity III – Hernani
- Intensity II – General MacArthur
Meanwhile, Instrumental Intensity I was felt in Quinapondan, Eastern Samar, and in the City of Catbalogan, Samar.
The Phivolcs added that there were no expected damages nor aftershocks from the earthquake.
RELATED STORIES
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Samar
Phivolcs upgrades Eastern Samar earthquake to magnitude 6.5; Intensity 3 felt in Cebu
Earthquake rocks Samar, tremors felt in Cebu
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.