Magnitude 4.3 quake hits Eastern Samar

By: Adrian Parungao - Inquirer.net | January 20,2024 - 05:41 PM

Magnitude 4.3 quake hits Eastern Samar

File photo

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Eastern Samar early Saturday morning, the state seismology bureau said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the earthquake was located east of Hernani.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of seven kilometers, the Phivolcs said.

The Phivolcs also noted the following intensities felt in the province:

  • Intensity III – Hernani
  • Intensity II – General MacArthur

Meanwhile, Instrumental Intensity I was felt in Quinapondan, Eastern Samar, and in the City of Catbalogan, Samar.

The Phivolcs added that there were no expected damages nor aftershocks from the earthquake.

RELATED STORIES

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Samar

Phivolcs upgrades Eastern Samar earthquake to magnitude 6.5; Intensity 3 felt in Cebu

Earthquake rocks Samar, tremors felt in Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: earthquake, Eastern Samar, Phivolcs
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.