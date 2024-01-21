A Sinulog vendor’s struggle: Low sales, fewer customers at SRP

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | January 21,2024 - 11:50 AM

Sinulog vendors struggle over low sales, customers in SRP

Jovelyn Patulan, 38, one of the Sinulog headdress vendors near the SRP access road, cried as she was saddened to be only able to sell P100 of her merchandize as of 10 a.m. today.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vendors, who looked forward to earn some income in this year’s Sinulog Festival, struggled to make ends meet at the South Road Properties (SRP), where the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown are being held on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

READ: Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown live updates

One of them is 38-year-old Jovelyn Patulan.

Sinulog vendor’s lament

Patulan sold Sinulog headdress vendors near the SRP access road. But she could not help but shed tears over the low turnout of customers and sales on Sunday morning.

Patulan said that she spent P20,000 to purchase the headdresses and other hair accessories and P500 for the permit.

READ: Brace for a hot Sinulog day

Sinulog vendor: Few spectators

She added that only a few spectators were traversing the SRP access road.

Vendors are also prohibited from crossing the other side of the road to invite spectators to buy their headdresses.

She said that some of the headdress vendors were situated across a casino hotel but the permit to sell there was said to cost P5,000.

Last year, Patulan sold headdresses near the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño De Cebu.

This is the second year the Sinulog Festival is held at the SRP.

