A Sinulog vendor’s struggle: Low sales, fewer customers at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vendors, who looked forward to earn some income in this year’s Sinulog Festival, struggled to make ends meet at the South Road Properties (SRP), where the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown are being held on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

One of them is 38-year-old Jovelyn Patulan.

Sinulog vendor’s lament

Patulan sold Sinulog headdress vendors near the SRP access road. But she could not help but shed tears over the low turnout of customers and sales on Sunday morning.

Patulan said that she spent P20,000 to purchase the headdresses and other hair accessories and P500 for the permit.

Sinulog vendor: Few spectators

She added that only a few spectators were traversing the SRP access road.

Vendors are also prohibited from crossing the other side of the road to invite spectators to buy their headdresses.

She said that some of the headdress vendors were situated across a casino hotel but the permit to sell there was said to cost P5,000.

Last year, Patulan sold headdresses near the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño De Cebu.

This is the second year the Sinulog Festival is held at the SRP.

