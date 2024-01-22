Cebu Daily Newscast: Construction worker jailed for ‘raping’ woman who he met on a passenger boat

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, January 22, 2024.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, January 21, for allegedly raping a woman, who he met while he was traveling on a passenger vessel to Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Felmer Bucad, a native of Lanao del Norte.

In an interview with DYSS GMA Super Radyo, Bucad said that he met the 23-year-old complainant, who is a native of Iligan City, while he was traveling to Cebu from Ozamis City.

They say regret often comes last, and this was the case of two college students who landed in jail after taking a selfie with a dirty finger while partying in uptown Cebu City during the Sinulog.

Police from the Waterfront Station confirmed arresting two young adult males for unjust vexation near Plaza Independencia, along Lapu-Lapu Street, Brgy. San Roque, Cebu City.

Business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) within special economic zones that adopt work-from-home (WFH) arrangements for their employees are no longer entitled to tax incentives, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In a legal opinion dated Jan. 3, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla contradicted the position taken by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) and the office of the presidential adviser on investment and economic affairs.

Some said it was ‘too hot’ or ‘too far away.’

The Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 had its share of critics.

But there were definitely those who enjoyed the festivities, despite all the complaints of others.

