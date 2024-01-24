Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade 2024: Successful kick-off

By: Pia Piquero and Jessa Ngojo - Multimedia Reporter, Social Media Specialist | January 24,2024 - 06:15 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The opening day of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo 2024 tour proved both eventful and rewarding for the delegates who traversed the first six culturally diverse towns in Northern Cebu.

Starting with a hearty breakfast in Consolacion and progressing through Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Medellin, and concluding with dinner in Daanbantayan, each municipality showcased its distinctive specialties, offering the delegates a comprehensive experience.

Consolacion set the tone for the day, with elementary and high school students lining the streets and waving flaglets in welcome. Teachers and local residents also joined in expressing support for the visiting delegates.

Upon reaching the venue, delegates were treated to a delectable array of breakfast dishes, ranging from Cebu’s renowned puto maya to the iconic Cebu lechon.

Consolacion displayed local products such as binangus, a dish featuring fermented fish, complemented with sautéed “yellow corn,” onions, tomatoes, and sarok, a hand-woven hat made from young bamboo sticks.

The tour continued to Compostela, where stalls enticed Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo delegates with an array of Pinoy delicacies. The highlight was queseo, a cheese made from carabao’s milk, a key feature of the town’s Queseo Festival.

Carmen treated delegates to a delightful lunch, featuring exotic birds from Cebu Safari.

Delegates in Carmen also participated in the traditional “Patuob” or “Pahalok,” kissing the image of Senyor Sto. Niño.

Sogod, known for its rattan products, showcased seats, baskets, and furniture. Aside from the products, it also displayed various delectable foods like the budbud kabog, a Visayan cake roll made from millet seeds, and chicharon, a dish generally consisting of fried pork belly or fried pork rinds.

A group of musicians also welcomed delegates in Medellin, the second-to-last destination of the first day. Delegates were treated to another array of Pinoy delicacies ranging from sikwate, a Cebuano version of hot chocolate, to grilled seafood.

Then the first day concluded in Daanbantayan, which offered a diverse culinary experience for dinner.

Delegates engaged in an interactive experience with thresher sharks in Daanbantayan, enhanced by LED floor panels showcasing animated sea scenes.

Marty Ybanez, Cebu Provincial Tourism Officer, expressed satisfaction with the smooth first day of Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, hosting approximately 600 delegates.

“So far, so good. I am happy [kay] the weather is good, everything was smooth from beginning to end. I’m so happy to realize na sa sigeg balik-balik nato (Suroy-Suroy Sugbo) atong mga tourism officers and mayors, especially our mayors, kay grabe na ka hands-on… (our tourism officers and mayors, especially our mayors, because they are really hands on…, ” Ybanez said.

Meanwhile, the second day will feature tours in San Remigio, Santa Fe, Madridejos, and Bantayan, while the third day will cover the City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon, and Liloan.

The three-day event marks the Cebu Provincial government’s first tourism caravan of the year, featuring 11 buses dedicated to accommodating tourists from Consolacion to Madridejos. The caravan will showcase offerings from 15 Cebu local government units.

