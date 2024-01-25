Naga City orders probe on death of animals after getting vaccinated

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Naga City Government has launched an investigation into the deaths of several animals after getting their vaccination shots from the city’s veterinary office.

Mayor Valdemar Chiong, in an interview with CDN Digital, confirmed their office received reports that live animals died shortly after being vaccinated by personnel of the City Veterinary Office last Wednesday, January 24.

As a result, the mayor instructed the City Veterinarian to submit a report to shed light on the matter.

Heat stroke?

The city vets suspected that the creature died of heatstroke.

“Because ongoing man gud na ang vaccination sa atong mga hayop. Unya as per niya, basin murag heat stroke pero mao na, ato sa gyud nang ipatan-aw,” Chiong said.

Photos of an elderly man in tears and lying down beside his lifeless carabao, kabaw in Cebuano, recently viral on social media.

The uploader, Facebook user, Cyl Alimento Repuela, said that the man on the images was his uncle, identified as Andres Alimemto, who was on his way home with his trusty kabaw after getting vaccination shots from the city veterinarians in Brgy. Alpaco.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dySS, Joy Cabagon, Alimemto’s niece, said the bovine was scheduled to receive free vaccination and deworming shots from the city that day.

However, the carabao did not make it alive home.

While on their way home after getting their shots, the animal suddenly suffered seizures and then collapsed.

Alimemto’s relatives sought help from authorities, who told them that the carabao only fainted, citing similar experiences from farmers who previously got their livestock vaccinated, Cabagon said.

But when they went back to their uncle, the carabao was already dead. Out of despair, Alimemto lay down on the road and wailed after seeing his trusty carabao die, added Cabagon.

Aside from a carabao, in a separate interview with XFM Cebu, a goat from another farmer in the same barangay also died after reportedly getting its shots on that day.

Assistance for affected farmers

Meanwhile, Chiong vowed that the city would provide assistance to the affected farmers. They also plan to give them new livestock in replacement of those that died.

“Kung duna silay problema sa ilahang mga (kahayupan), ari lang sa atong opisina para matagaan nato sila og tabang,” added Chiong.

