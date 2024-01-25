A Farmer’s Son Needs Urgent Help for Chemotherapy

A twelve-year-old son of a farmer from Barangay Tag-ube, Compostela, Cebu desperately needs financial help for his ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Jhansel Clent Cola, fondly called “Clent” was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia last June 09, 2023. A month before his diagnosis, his parents noticed that Clent was unusually pale, had enlarged lymph nodes and experienced on-and-off fever. Worried of the health condition of Clent, his mother brought him to a doctor’s clinic for consultation. A complete blood count was done and results showed alarming abnormal counts. Clent was then referred to a tertiary hospital in Cebu City for a thorough medical evaluation and specialized care. Laboratory tests, diagnostic procedures, and a bone marrow aspiration were performed to determine the underlying cause of his deteriorating health. The results showed that Clent has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood that is highly treatable with prompt and regular chemotherapy treatment. Immediately after diagnosis, Clent’s chemotherapy treatment started. His attending hematologist/oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will run for 3 long years. Currently, he is on the delayed intensification phase of chemotherapy that costs around Twenty Five Thousand Pesos per week.

Every child is a dreamer and it has been Clent’s dream to become an engineer in the near future. He loves drawing and playing basketball, too. He is a smart child and ranked third in school prior to his diagnosis. Being the youngest child, Clent, is deeply loved by his family. His father who is a farmer works so hard but, his earnings is not even enough for the basic needs of the family. Thus, Clent’s parents are pleading for financial support from kindhearted individuals to help sustain his ongoing weekly chemotherapy session.

Let us help a farmer save the life of his son.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 09331940197, 09324437135 or through landline number 2396168.You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

Thank you very much.

