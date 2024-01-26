Sinulog Cup 2024: Chase Tower Runs wraps up first commercial stint with a win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Chase Tower Runs had a graceful exit in their first-ever commercial tournament after manhandling the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs, 92-72, in the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament on Thursday evening, January 25, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The boys of business mogul and social media influencer Chase Cokaliong led as many as 23 points, 90-67, in the end game as they exited the tournament organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

To recall, Chase Tower Runs absorbed back-to-back defeats in Bracket B.

Napo tows Chase Tower Runs

This time, they clicked on all cylinders after four of its players tallied double-digit games.

Jerome Napao led Chase Tower Runs with his double-double game of 11 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Fletcher Galvez had 18 points with four boards, one assist, and one steal.

Rendell Senining and Shane Menina each scored 11 points for the winning squad.

Meanwhile, Keaton Clyde Taburanal and Paulo Dalumpines had 16 points each as the Mustangs exited the tournament with a 0-3 slate.

Also scoring double digits were James Gelig and Jonathan Vanguardia with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

KHALIFA 89, UNBL 74

On the other hand, Team Khalifa shocked the heavily-favored United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) All-Stars, 89-74, to emerge on top of Bracket A.

Team captain Jaybie Mantilla tallied a game-high 20 points for Team Khalifa’s huge win heading into the semifinals.

He paired it with seven rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

Kevin Barkley Ebona had a double-double game of 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals for Team Khalifa, while Elmer Echavez chipped in 13 points.

Mark Yee led UNBL All-Stars with 18 points, eight boards, and four assists. Jay Saycon and Allan Santos each scored 12 points as they ended their two-game winning streak in the tournament.

