Blue Eagles coaches Tab Baldwin, Arespacochaga excited to work with Jared Bahay 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin and deputy coach Sandy Arespacochaga expressed their excitement to work with the country’s top high school player Jared Bahay after the latter officially announced his commitment on Thursday, January 25.

The 18-year-old Bahay made his formal announcement through a press conference attended by his family, his mentors, the bigwigs of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, and Arespacochaga at the Cebu Country Club on Thursday.

Baldwin: Join our Eagles nest

In a video, Baldwin, who is also the former Gilas Pilipinas head coach, said that they were looking forward to starting working with Bahay on the court in June.

“It’s a big decision, we hope for a very bright future together, we really look forward to working with you, having you and your family with the community,” said Baldwin in his video.

“I’m sure the Ateneo community will surely open its arms to welcome you and we all look forward to your graduation there in Sacred Heart. You leave that Eagle nest and join our Eagles nest. We’ll see you in June, get on the court, and start working towards a great Season 87 and many years to come, again congratulations,” he said.

Bahay, Baldwin seal deal

Bahay and Baldwin formally sealed their deal last week in a secret meeting held in Cebu. This time, Arespacochaga flew to Cebu to join Bahay in making the announcement.

Arespacochaga shared the same excitement as Baldwin. He said that the Ateneo community wanted badly for Bahay to don their blue and white jersey, but their spirits were dampened when the latter initially committed to the UP Fighting Maroons last year.

“I think most of you want to see Jared continue to play under the Ateneo Blue and White for college. We’ve seen him play at the highest level here sa (at) Cesafi and the national team,” said Arespacochaga.

Comfortable playing with Blue Eagles

“We’re more excited to see his continued development not just in basketball but also as a student and person. That’s one of our commitments for him and his family.”

In context, Bahay is more comfortable playing with the Blue Eagles since he’ll rejoin Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro. They are two of his teammates with the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles.

In addition, Bahay will also reunite with former Batang Gilas teammates Kyle Gamber and Mason Amos. Also, Bahay will join fellow Cebuano and Blue Eagles team captain Sean Quetivis.

Rasmo on Bahay

Ultimately, Bahay is guaranteed considerable playing time since AdMU needs a reliable point guard for this year’s UAAP season.

Bahay’s former head coach and also one of his mentors, Rommel Rasmo of the SHS-AdC jokingly said that he should feel blessed that the Blue Eagles badly need a point guard.

“He’s blessed ma na ang ADMU nangailangan ng point guard,” said Rasmo.

(He’s blessed that ADMU needed a point guard.)

“Pero, I’m sure (that) he will do well with coach Tab, we wish him all the best, just continue to keep pounding the rock. We’re all excited na mapanood ka (to see you). You’ll be in good hands with Coach Tab and Coach Sandy.”

