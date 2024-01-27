Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P680,000 ‘shabu’ seized from HVI

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities seized suspected shabu worth at least P680, 000 from a 28-year-old man described as a high-value individual, during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday afternoon, January 26, 2024.

The subject of the operation was identified as Argie Omolon, a resident of the same barangay.

Suspected shabu weighing 100 grams and worth around P680,000 were confiscated by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), in coordination with personnel of Station 5 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO).

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that Omolon is able to dispose at least 300 grams of shabu per week to buyers in Lapu-Lapu City based on their monitoring.

Alcantara said they learned of Omolon’s operations from a “classified informant.” And after two weeks of doing case buildup, they planned the buy-bust operation against the suspect.

PDEA-7 sent a poseur buyer to transact with Omolon which led to his arrest at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday in Sitio Matumbo in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Law enforcers confiscated three packs of suspected shabu from his possession.

According to Alcantara, the drugs will be sent to the PNP Crime Labratory for testing as they law enforcers prepare for the filing of charges against him for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

