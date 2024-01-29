Danao City successfully hosts 1st ‘International Ultra Trail’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government of Danao City concluded its first international running event with 594 runners who participated from Jan. 27 to 28.

According to the press statement sent by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), 594 runners from around the globe converged on the trails of Danao City, displaying unwavering dedication and determination.

The participants and spectators were able to run and see its four breathtaking peaks—Mt. Licos, Manghilao Peak, Mt. Lantawan, and Mt. Mago.

Moreover, according to the PIO, the running event which featured four challenging distances (15km, 30km, 50km, and 100km) “sets a benchmark for future trail running championships and firmly establishes Danao City as a premier destination for sports tourism.”

Among the foreign nationals who participated in the event was Ezekiel Cheruiyot from Kenya who joined in the 100km category.

“The people are nice. Yes, I will be here next year,” Cheruiyot was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, in her speech, Danao City Councilor Ivy Durano, chair of the Tourism Committee, commended the efforts and perseverance of the participating runners.

“Today, we applaud not only the physical skill that brought you to the finish line but also the mental fortitude that enabled you to tackle every twist and turn of this extraordinary trail. Your commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing challenges is truly commendable,” Durano said.

She added that despite the rugged terrains and unpredictable weather conditions, the runners demonstrated the “true essence of endurance and sportsmanship.”

‘Elevate the trail running in PH’

The event was organized by Danao City Government, Virago Sports Management Services, Managanay sa Norte, Race Yaya, and Ramon Nito Family Foundation Incorporated, with the sanction of Asia Trail Master.

Moreover, the PIO said that the first ultra trail serves as one of the 2024 qualifiers for the Philippine Trail Running Championship with the Philippine Trail Running Association (PhilTRA).

“This is actually a Philippine Trail Running Championship…We are very glad to have Danao City host this 1st Danao City International Ultra Trail. Part of our thrusts is to elevate the trail running standards of the Philippines, create an event that is as par with the world’s best, and this weekend has shown that the Philippines, can in fact, be a host to an event that is at par with what the other countries have to offer,” said Christine Ferrera, Secretary General of PhilTRA. /clorenciana

ALSO READ:

Danao City to host International Ultra Trail in January 2024

