Castillo and Omega: Stars start to align after Kumbati 16’s massive success 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Sports Promotions president Pio Paulo Castillo will try to move mountains to bring a world title fight in the “Queen City of the South,” Cebu.

Castillo is ecstatic to bring a world title fight in his hometown in Cebu City after his prized boxer, Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, earned a world title shot after scoring a first round technical knockout (TKO) against fellow-world rated Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo.

Kumbati 16 main event

Araneta and Magramo were featured in the main event of “Kumbati 16” fight card of Omega Sports Promotions last Friday, January 26, at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

The 28-year-old Araneta from Borbon town, north Cebu became the mandatory challenger for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title currently being held by Mexican Adrian Curiel.

If successful, Castillo will bring a world title fight in Cebu for the first time since 2017.

Boxing Mecca of Asia, no world title

To recall, Cebu City last hosted a world title fight in 2017. The ALA Promotions promoted the IBF and IBO world light flyweight championships between its boxer Milan Melindo and South African Hekkie Budler in September 16, 2017.

It was held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino with Melindo winning by split decision to become a unified world light flyweight champion.

After that, Cebu undergoes a long lull in hosting world championship bouts—contrasting its claim to be the “Boxing Mecca of Asia”.

“Atong paningkamotan, dili ko makaingon nga sure gyud kay daghan man parties involved,” said Castillo in the post-fight interview.

(We’ll do our best, we cannot say for sure because there are many parties involved.)

Better chances

“Pero karon, at least nakadaog na kay kadtong time nag interview ta nagistorya ta, wala pa man ni daog. Wala pa ta kahibaw sa kahimtang nato ato nga time.”

(But now, at least we won because at that time of the interview we talked but we still had not won. We still did not know our situation at that time.)

Promoting a world title fight in Cebu isn’t far-fetched. In fact, Castillo has the capability and resources to bring back Cebu’s claim as the “Boxing Mecca of Asia” with the partnership of NUSTAR Resort and Casino’s world-class amenity.

In addition, Castillo holds not just Cebu, but one of the country’s biggest boxing outfits. Also, it has a strong partnership with foreign counterparts such as Japan-based Treasure Boxing Promotions.

World championship

“Ang among gitrabaho sa (What we are working in) Treasure Boxing, NUSTAR, ug Omega Sports Promotions, we want to bring the world championship fight here,” Castillo revealed.

“If we get the world title, that means we have one of the four major titles. It means we can have another world championship after that.”

“Posible kung mopabor nato ang hangin. Pwede nato mahimong undisputed si Christian. Nagkaduol na ang mga pangan sa mga world champions, makab-ot na gyud,” he said.

(It’s possible that the wind will favor us. We can make Christian an undisputed (champion). The names of the world champions are getting nearer for us, we can reach it.)

Before “Kumbati 16” unfolded last Friday evening, Castillo already revealed that one of their main goals in promoting a huge fight card in a five-star resort and casino is to bring Cebu’s former glory in boxing.

With the success of “Kumbati 16” the stars start to align for making everything happen.

