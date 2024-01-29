Buyco-Ramil duo rules SUGBU doubles kegfest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior keglers Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil tandemned in winning the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Event Bowling Tournament on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Buyco and Ramil finished the four-game doubles event competition with a total of 1,468 pinfalls against 13 other pairs that vied on Sunday.

READ: Villa, 13 years old, bags SUGBU bowling tourney title

Buyco-Ramil duo best round

Their best round came in the third after knocking down 425 pins.

Buyco and Ramil’s win puts them in the top 15 list of SUGBU’s “Bowler of the Month” qualifiers. Buyco is ranked No. 6, while Ramil is ranked ninth.

Also, their win puts them at the No. 4 spot in the overall standings of the doubles competition.

READ: Women bowlers shine in SUGBU Bowling Shootout

Tessie-Dodong duo second

On the other hand, Tessie and Dodong Dante placed second with 1,449 total pinfalls, while Rey Velarde and Roger Asumbrado finished third place with 1,406 total pinfalls.

Former weekly doubles champions Uwe Schulze and Cedrick Luckenwald settled for fourth place with 1,404 pinfalls.

Rommel Calipay and Noli Valencia landed in fifth place with 1,396 pinfalls.

READ: PH boys bowling team thriving under guidance of American coach Joe Slowinski

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP