PBA: James Yap parts ways with Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines – James Yap, easily one of the most recognizable faces of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), has parted ways with the Rain or Shine Elastopainters.

Yap, the two-time league Most Valuable Player announced the development on Monday through his Instagram account, ending a stay that has spanned seven seasons.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to end my journey as an ElastoPainter. I have truly appreciated all those who have supported me during this time and thank you for making me part of your family,” Yap said.

Yap also thanked the Rain or Shine leadership of Raymund Yu and Terry Que for granting his request for a club release.

With Rain or Shine, the crafty swingman continued to make the PBA’s All-Star team. He became a 17-time All-Star and played in the Passi City showcase last season, marking a return to the very place he started playing organized basketball.

The move thus allows Yap, a councilman in the City of San Juan, to join another team should he choose to keep playing at age 41.

“From his early days with Welcoat in the (Philippine Basketball League) to becoming an integral part of the Rain or Shine family in the PBA, James Yap has left an indelible mark on our franchise,” the club said in a separate announcement.

“We look forward to the legacy you will continue to build in the next games of your life. A million thanks is not enough to express our gratitude.”

