Cebu Daily Newscast: 2 king cobras spotted again in Busay

By: CDN Digital January 29,2024 - 06:36 PM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, January 29, 2024.

2 king cobras spotted again in Busay

2 king cobras are seen in Barangay Busay in Cebu City. | screengrab from video taken by Brian Surbano via Futch Anthony Inso

There was apparently another sighting of the deadly king cobra in Cebu.

This time it was in Brgy. Busay in the the capital Cebu City. 

Several residents in Roosevelt, Brgy. Busay were shocked to see not just one but two cobras along the road last Jan. 26.

‘Resign’ : Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte’s call to President Marcos

Davao City Mayor Sebastiann Duterte is calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “resign”. 

That is if Marcos “does not have love and aspirations for the nation.”

Duterte said this on Sunday, January 28, at a gathering of thousands of supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte and their leaders, who call themselves as Maisug (brave).

PDEA denies Bongbong Marcos was on drug list despite Duterte’s allegations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was never listed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for illegal drugs, the agency said on Monday.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte, however, asserted last Sunday at a prayer rally in Davao that Marcos had been on the narcotics list, citing evidence shown to him by PDEA during his time as mayor.

8 fires in one day: 3 injured, including firefighter

Firefighters here responded to a total of eight fires on Sunday, January 28, that injured three people and gobbled up around P2.2 million in properties.

Of the eight fires that occurred last Sunday, three of these involved residential areas. The rest were rubbish or grass fires, the Cebu City Fire Office reported.

The first fire happened close to 6 a.m., along Cabajar Street in Brgy. Guadalupe, and burned down seven structures.

Cobra bites: Where to get antivenom treatment when bitten by a venomous snake in Cebu

King Cobra spotted in Busay, Cebu City

King cobra also alarms Badian town residents

 

 

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: barangay Busay, Cebu City, cebu news, King Cobra
