Cebu Daily Newscast: 2 king cobras spotted again in Busay

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, January 29, 2024.

There was apparently another sighting of the deadly king cobra in Cebu.

This time it was in Brgy. Busay in the the capital Cebu City.

Several residents in Roosevelt, Brgy. Busay were shocked to see not just one but two cobras along the road last Jan. 26.

Davao City Mayor Sebastiann Duterte is calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “resign”.

That is if Marcos “does not have love and aspirations for the nation.”

Duterte said this on Sunday, January 28, at a gathering of thousands of supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte and their leaders, who call themselves as Maisug (brave).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was never listed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for illegal drugs, the agency said on Monday.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte, however, asserted last Sunday at a prayer rally in Davao that Marcos had been on the narcotics list, citing evidence shown to him by PDEA during his time as mayor.

Firefighters here responded to a total of eight fires on Sunday, January 28, that injured three people and gobbled up around P2.2 million in properties.

Of the eight fires that occurred last Sunday, three of these involved residential areas. The rest were rubbish or grass fires, the Cebu City Fire Office reported.

The first fire happened close to 6 a.m., along Cabajar Street in Brgy. Guadalupe, and burned down seven structures.

