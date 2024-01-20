PBA: James Yap still undecided on retirement

MANILA, Philippines—Rain or Shine swingman James Yap is at a crossroads with regard to his basketball future.

Yap, who signed a one-conference deal to return with Rain or Shine in the offseason last September, said he has “not yet” decided on a potential retirement following the Elasto Painters’ exit in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

The seven-time PBA champion and two-time MVP, who appeared in his 19th PBA season, averaged 5.0 points in just three games for Rain or Shine in the Commissioner’s Cup. He was available to play on Saturday against San Miguel Beer but was not inserted into the game won by the Beermen, 127-122.

Yap, who turns 42 on February 15, may be far from the prolific player he once was during his heyday back when he was still with the Purefoods franchise but he’s still makes a big impact for the Painters.

“If you just watch him in our practice, unconsciously you’re going to do what he’s doing. Sometimes I think, ‘oh, galaw ni manong ‘to, ah?’ (Oh, this is James’ move) He’s very vocal as well that when you do something inside the court, he’ll explain it to you. Those things, I learned from him,” Painters young gun Andrei Caracut told INQUIRER.net in Filipino after tallying 12 points and three assists in the loss.

“It’s sad to think if that (Yap retirement) would happen… but a hundred percent, I learned a lot from him even off the court.”

Yap, a member of the PBA 40 Greatest Players, is also a councilor in San Juan City.

