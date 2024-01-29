Honasan seeks ceasefire between feuding Marcos, Duterte camps

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Gringo Honasan on Monday urged for a ceasefire between the camps of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte following a volley of heated allegations between the two.

In a statement, Honasan called on Marcos and Duterte to “show sobriety” for the sake of those who look up to them as examples of political unity.

ALSO READ: ‘Resign’ : Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte’s call to President Marcos

“Buong pagpapakumbaba kong hinihimok sina Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na maglaan ng kahit sandaling panahon para sila’y magkasama at makapagsagawa ng isang makabuluhang talakayan tungkol sa mga isyu at alalahanin ng ating bansa sa kasalukuyan at sa hinaharap,” the former senator said.

(With all humility, I urge President Bongbong Marcos and former President Rodrigo Duterte to set aside a moment to come together and engage in a meaningful dialogue about our country’s current issues and concerns, both present and future.)

Honasan ran for senator in 2022 under the Marcos-Duterte UniTeam slate.

“The effects of a divided society, people, and our armed forces are unacceptable to every Filipino,” he added.

The soldier-turned-senator’s statement stemmed from the exchange of accusations of drug use between Marcos and former president Duterte.

In a speech at a prayer rally in Davao City on Sunday, a fuming Duterte alleged that Marcos had been on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) watch list for illegal drugs during the former’s time as mayor of Davao.

This was denied by PDEA a day later, but it did not stop President Marcos from accusing Duterte of being on the painkiller fentanyl, which the president said has adverse side effects.

RELATED STORIES

Marcos shoots back: Ex-president Duterte takes fentanyl

Marcos notes ‘abuses’ in Duterte drug war

Honasan clarifies: PH internet speed ‘not that good yet’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP