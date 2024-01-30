Alex Santisima of Zip Sanman makes Japan debut 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Young boxing prospect Alex Santisima, the younger brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima of ZIP Sanman Boxing Team, gets a big break in his budding career.

The 23-year-old Santisima, an Aroroy, Masbate native and currently based in Cebu, is set to make his Japan debut on March 2, 2024.

Unbeaten in eight fights with two knockouts, Santisima will test his mettle against fellow unbeaten Subaru Murata of Japan in an eight rounder bout.

Their non-title showdown will be part of the six-bout fight card put up by Teiken Promotions that will also feature a Thai and Korean boxer.

Alex, one of the four Santisima siblings in boxing, has been training rigorously for the past month at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Banawa, here.

He sparred with former three-division world champion Kosei Tanaka of Japan. Tanaka has been training in Cebu for weeks already to prepare for his upcoming world title fight against Christian Rangel of Mexico on February 24.

Tanaka sparred the likes of Santisima, and Cebuano prospect Reymart Tagacanao.

Santisima won his two previous bouts by uinanimous decision. He defeated Arnel Buyoc in Manila to clinch the Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) super bantamweight title last July.

He went on to beat Renan Portes last October by unanimous decision in General Santos City.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Murata has fought three of his five fights in the United States.

He scored a third round stoppage against Juan Centeno of Nicaragua in their bout that happened in Las Vegas last July.

Murata has a perfect 5-0 (win-loss) record with an impressive five knockout wins, making him a dangerous foe for Santisima.

