Buildrite Cup 2023: Tofil, Stopgap complete semifinals cast 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The semifinals cast of the Architects & Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2023 is finally complete after Tofil and Stopgap beat their respective foes during their quarterfinals game held on Saturday, February 3, at the CPA gymnasium.

Tofil defeated Floortek, 69-59, while Stopgap trounced Sapal, 66-43, in the other quarterfinals match.

Tofil’s Kim Rojas poured a game-high 19 points to lead Tofil. He added five rebounds, five steals, and two assists.

His teammate Arnel Cordero flirted for a double-double game after scoring 16 points, grabbing nine rebounds with three assists.

Neil Tiempo and Christopher Gayotin chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively for Tofil.

Floortek’s Jan Manalili had 10 points as their team got booted out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Dexy Suico stuffed the stats sheet for Stopgap after scoring 13 points with seven boards, two assists, and one steal.

Lawrence Gayotin and Nikko Punay each added nine markers for the winning squad.

Levi Sanson had 16 points for Sapal.

Tofil will face Smartbond in the Buildrite Cup semifinals, while Stopgap squares off with Blockout in the other semifinals game on February 10, at the same venue.

