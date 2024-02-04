Cesafi women’s volleyball: USPF Lady Panthers crowned champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers were crowned champions in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 women’s volleyball tournament after defeating the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors in the do-or-die Game 3 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the USC Main Campus gymnasium.

The Lady Panthers of head coach Yolly Rizarri finished off the Lady Warriors of head coach Grace Antigua in four sets, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, and 26-24.

Rizarri credited her players’ sheer determination to overcome the odds. The Lady Panthers lost in game one last January 28, but forced a rubber match by beating the Lady Warriors on Saturday, Feb. 3, in five grueling sets.

“I cannot say anything…[I can only say] ‘Thank you, Lord sa blessings,’ and everything is nagwork gyud tanan among mga plans,” Rizarri said.

(I cannot say anything… I can only say Thank you Lord for the blessings and everything worked as planned.)

The Lady Panthers bucked a slow start, which resulted to their set one loss, 24-26, but they came back strong and won the three ensuing sets, 25-19, 25-21, and 26-24, to seal their title-clinching victory.

USPF DEFENSE

Rizarri revealed that their defense and motivation became their key to beat the heavily favored Lady Warriors.

“Wala kaayo mi offense pero as you can see to the end, makuha gyud [nila] sa ground ang bola. They did their best,” the USPF coach said.

(We didn’t have much offense but as you can see, to the end, they can get those ground balls. They did their best.)

This year’s championship title was a special feat for Rizarri as she marked her fourth year in coaching the Lady Panthers.

“Having a name, murag nindot gyud kaayo…no words to say,” she added. (Having a name, it’s very nice…no words to say.)

BLESSING

Ressel Pedroza, the Lady Panthers’ team captain and this year’s Cesafi volleyball Most Valuable Player, said that winning the gold medal was a blessing.

“Wa jud mi ga expect nga ma amoa ni ang title karon,” Pedroza said. (We really didn’t expect to win the title now.)

She said they suffered setbacks when they lost some of their games. But they made sure to always bounce back and put their focus on winning their sucseeding games.

Pedroza said she was also thankful to Rizarri for always guiding them.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Four of the Lady Panthers received special awards, including Pedroza, who was also named second-best outside hitter.

Katrina Inot was named best middle blocker, Vanessa Lou Miñoza – best setter, and Ma. Tess Gloria – best libero.

Meanwhile, three Lady Warriors also received special awards. They are Lorelyn Navaja – best outside hitter, Jearl Lapitan – second-best middle blocker, and Abegail Bisnar – best opposite spiker.

