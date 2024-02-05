NBTC Basketball: Team Dico owner cries foul over semifinals game forfeiture

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano sports organizer and lawyer Reymar Englis Dico has expressed his utter disappointment to the organizers of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Cebu Province Qualifying Tournament for forfeiting their semifinals game.

Dico told the media that the local organizers of the NBTC decided to forfeit his team’s semifinal game last February 3 despite causing the last-minute changes in the original schedule.

They were supposed to play against the City of Bogo in the 19-under age group of the tournament at the Cebu City Sports Institute (CCSI) gym in Barangay Sawang Calero here.

His players arrived a bit late for their scheduled semifinal game due to the last-minute change in their NBTC game schedule.

Dico was hoping that the organizers would give them grace period, given that the change in their game schedule was announced the night before or on the evening of Feb. 2 after determining the final four or semifinal cast of the tournament.

To his dismay, Dico said the local organizers decided to forfeit the most important game of their NBTC campaign.

DISAPPOINTING EXPERIENCE

For Dico, it was an inconsiderate and disappointing experience, especially since he already invested a lot financially in his team.

In an interview, Dico revealed that their original schedule for their NBTC semifinals game was set at 9 a.m. on Feb. 3. The schedule was announced the day before or on Feb. 2.

However, the NBTC local organizers allegedly announced the change in their game schedule late night on Feb. 2. They allegedly moved Dico’s team’s semifinal game against the City of Bogo to 7:30 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

Dico said they weren’t able to adjust to the last-minute schedule change, thus most of his players arrived late at the playing venue.

In addition, his team also had an early morning commitment on Feb. 3 which was to help in the basketball clinic organized by Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros.

“To the organizers of the NBTC 19-Under Local Qualifier Cebu Province, walay sama ka sakit inyong gibuhat. As a team owner, wala moy respeto sa kahago sa mga players ug sa mga coaching staff. Inyoha gibalewala ang gasto nako na naabot na ug lapas sa 200,000 pesos aning ligaha,” Dico said in his statement.

GAME FORFEITURE

Dico said that his players arrived at game venue 7:50 a.m. ready to play against the City of Bogo, but they were already declared losers by forfeiture by the NBTC local organizers.

He said that organizers did not also bother to hear the plea for reconsideration that was made by his head coach who asked that they wait a bit more for his other players to arrive.

According to Dico that the organizers, headed by commissioner Jonathan Saso, were adamant about their decision to boot them out of the tournament.

“Kalayo sa Lapu-Lapu City human kasayo sa buntag human naa diay team na ma-forfeit sa semifinals? Ang akoa coach (Saga) naabot diha sa venue wala pay 7:30 a.m. pero wa gyud mo mosugot nga hatagan og another minute na padung naman unta akoa mga players. Kalayo intawon sa Lapu-Lapu City human ang venue Sawang Calero gym. Naa pakoy mga players na gagikan sa Mactan ug Punta. Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City. Bisan man lang gamay na kaluoy sa team wa ninyo gihatag? Grabe pagdaogdaog ninyo uy.”

“Hinaot matabangan mi ni Mayor Ahong Chan na ma-address amoang concern. We are representing Lapu-Lapu City and hoping to bring Lapu-Lapu City to the NBTC National,” he added.

On the other hand, Saso told CDN Digital he respected Dico’s sentiments, but they will not comment any further regarding the issue.

