Magis Eagles see Ormoc exhibition game as vital training for NBTC battles in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, who is the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball champions, see their being a guest team at the exhibition game in Ormoc Superdome on February 2023 as a chance to be familiar playing at an airconditioned venue.

The Magis Eagles’ multi-tited head coach Rommel Rasmo told CDN Digital that the exhibition game in Ormoc City would be a vital part of their preparation for the 2023 SM National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Championship at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in March.

According to Rasmo, his players will get a chance to play in an airconditioned stadium like the one in Ormoc which is vital for them in playing in the bigger airconditioned MOA Arena.

“One reason ni accept ko sa invitiation kay we are also preparing for the NBTC finals sa MOA. One concern namo, ang mga players nga makaplay og aircon nga venue. It’s really a perfect opportunity, so I’m very thankful,” added Rasmo.

(One reason that I accepted the invitation was because we were also preparing for the NBTA finals in MOA. One concern of ours is for the players to play in an airconditioned venue. It’s really a perfect opportunity, so I’m very thankful (for the OCCCI top honchos).)

Rasmo was referring to the team being invited to play as a guest team in the exhibition match of the OCCCI D-League All Stars selection on Feb. 4 and 5, 2023.

Aside from that, Rasmo told CDN Digital that they were very honored to get invited by the OCCCI top-honchos, especially to the league coordinator Van Halen Parmis who visited the SHS-AdC campus in Mandaue City last Tuesday, Jan. 24, to invite them to the exhibition match.

“Unang-una, I’m so honored and blessed to get invited by OCCCI, especially to coach Van (Parmis). I’m thankful kay pwede sila mag invite og lain nga team, but they have chosen us to play in Ormoc,” said Rasmo.

(First, I’m so honored and blessed to get invited by OCCCI, especially to coach Van (Parmis). I’m thankful because they can really invite another team, but they have chosen us to play in Ormoc.)

It can be recalled that the Magis Eagles successfully defended its Cesafi high school title by sweeping their best-of-three finals series against the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) last December.

“Excited kami (We are excited), I’ve been in Ormoc many times, and I admire the overwhelming enthusiasm of its basketball fans. So, it’s going to be a great experience for the players to play at the Ormoc Superdome,” said Rasmo.

For his part, SHS-AdC Magis Eagles’ Athletic Director Jon Ralph Christopher Inot said that Ormoc had always been close to their community’s heart. With that in mind, they didn’t hesitate to accept the invitation.

“We are very thankful and honored that the Magis Eagles team is invited in Ormoc. Ormoc has always been close to the heart of the Magis Eagles. It is also our pleasure that we are able to help out developmental tournaments and projects like this as this is what Magis means “to do more and be more”, said Inot.

The team will be fielding in Cesafi high school MVP Jared Bahay, Jelomar Rota, Alden Cainglet, Rafael Arradaza, and Michael Asoro who are the team’s best players.

