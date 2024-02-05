BPBL Season 2: Baby Webmasters complete dominant run, qualifies for national finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters will fly to Manila to represent Central Visayas in the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) National Championships.

This was after they defeated the equally determined University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers-Sherilin, 72-63, in their 18-under championship match last Sunday evening, February 4, in Carmen, Cebu.

Forward Jayver Palco was named “Most Valuable Player” after scoring 18 points, while teammate Jehu Romanos added 11 markers in their title-clinching victory.

John Ta-ala also scored 18 for USPF of head coach Gerald Ylaya, but it wasn’t enough to edge the Baby Webmasters.

In an interview, UC’s head coach Joever Samonte said it’s a dream come true for him to bring his team to Manila and play against the best 18-under regional champions of the BPBL.

“First of all dili sayon among gi-agian. USPF was a tough opponent, although na maintain namo ang lead from first to fourth quarter,” said Samonte.

Their victory was some sort of a redemption after falling short in last year’s Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school cage wars.

Last November, their semifinal hopes were cut short after they were eliminated by the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers via a winner-over-the-other rule in the team standings.

This time, they made sure to emerge on top of a high-stakes BPBL tournament against a fellow Cesafi squad.

“I can see mas hungry ug excited pa akong mga players mo duwa sa national finals. This time, mas dako ilahang goal which is to win the national title. Also, ilahang goal is to prove that they’re capable of competing in the national finals,” said Samonte.

Samonte added that they will focus on both offense and defense in their preparation for the BPBL national finals. He also wants to improve his team’s speed and stamina as they are going up against tougher teams in Manila.

RONBUCZ RULE 16-UNDER

On the other hand, Ronbucz of UV Baby Green Lancers coach Ronald Bucao upsets the erstwhile unbeaten Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 61-58 to emerge as champions in the BPBL 16-under division.

Lawrence Saz scored 13 points to pace Ronbucz, while teammate Denver Bisnar added 11 markers.

The Magis Eagles’ Mecon Durban and Xander Magbanua scored 10 points apiece in their losing efforts.

HYPE TOPS 13-UNDER

Meanwhile, Hype X 1521 Basketball topped the BPBL 13-under division after routing Mommy’s Choice-Danao, 59-39.

Jay Obeso finished with a game-high 14 markers for Hype, while John Sasul and James Comeros added 10 points each.

Ackie Enriquez scored 12 points for Mommy’s Choice.

